Dear Editor:
I grew up in Tennessee and attended Maryville College. Most of my family still lives in your area. My wife has a doctorate in education and served as a teacher, principal, school board member and virtual learning administrator throughout her career. We are concerned about the health and safety of those returning to the school.
Disinfection at night does not stop person-to-person transmission during the day with people present. Schools and universities across the country are installing real-time virus and bacteria killing systems that operate in the presence of people to reduce airborne viruses and bacteria by over 95% with no filters or chemicals.
Very few East Tennessee schools districts have been exposed to and educated about this technology. Sevier County already has one school using the Mac500 systems and another coming online soon. (McDonald's performed a three-year study on air cleaning systems and choose the Jimco Mac500 for all stores across the USA as did Tyson, JBS, Wilmar Meat and Rogers Poultry to keep their plants open.)
Art Isham
Calcione Drive
Henderson, Nevada
