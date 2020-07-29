Dear Editor:
I have received several direct mail pieces from the Rep. Bob Ramsey campaign stating that he fights for our community.
How can anyone fight for anything when his voting record shows that his "present not voting" status is longer than any votes or bills that came before the House. For example, he voted "present not voting" on the heartbeat bill.
His rating with the NRA is a D. So much for the rights of gun owners. In my opinion, Bob does not support the Second Amendment of our Constitution.
If this is how Bob fights, then I will support someone who can stand tall.
Peggy Lambert
Dunbarton Drive
Maryville
