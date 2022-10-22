Here are the Week 10 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Elijah Cannon, Alcoa: Cannon made an impact on both sides of the ball in Alcoa’s 42-20 win over Tyner Academy. On defense, Cannon forced a fumble and was in the middle of the Tornadoes’ two goal line stands. Offensively, Cannon ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter and totaled 82 yards.
Kooper Williams, Greenback: The junior hauled in three catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Cherokees’ 53-0 rout of Midway. He also added an interception on defense.
Wesley Deck, Heritage: The junior quarterback completed 24 of his 43 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 43 yards and a score on 11 carries in the Mountaineers’ 38-21 loss to Lenoir City.
Gage LaDue, Maryville: The junior stepped up when star tailback Noah Vaughn was injured during Maryville’s 31-18 loss at Knoxville West. LaDue ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns, his second coming on a third-quarter drive in which he carried the ball 14 of 15 plays, including 13 times in a row.
Connor Hilton, Seymour: The senior wide receiver provided the only moment for celebration in the Eagles’ 19-7 loss to South Greene, hauling in a 16-yard touchdown. He finished with two catches for 30 yards.
Avery Jordan, The King’s Academy: The sophomore quarterback orchestrated one of his best performances of the season, completing 13 of his 17 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 54-38 win over Webb-Bell Buckle.
Eli Walker, William Blount: The senior wide receiver had six catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, providing a spark for an offense that posted its season-high in points during a 42-25 loss to Hardin Valley.
