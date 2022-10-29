Here are the Week 11 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Jewelz Scales, Alcoa: Part of a sterling defensive effort which held Austin-East to minus-8 yards in the first half, the junior linebacker had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the end zone for Alcoa’s third touchdown in its 37-0 win.
Cody Lewis, Greenback: The freshman rushed 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and registered five tackles on defense to aid the Cherokees in a 20-14 win over Oakdale.
Wesley Deck, Heritage: The junior quarterback gave his all for Heritage in its 42-20 loss to Knoxville Halls. Though he threw two interceptions, Deck’s 307 passing yards accounted for a majority of the Mountaineers’ 399 total yards, and he tossed two touchdowns while running for another.
Gage LaDue, Maryville: Thrust into a starting role after Noah Vaughn suffered a season-ending injury, LaDue was seven yards away from breaking Vaughn’s single-game rushing record. LaDue amassed 266 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Maryville to a 48-13 victory over Bradley Central.
Eli Walker, William Blount: The senior wide receiver made his presence felt in the final game of his career — a 62-7 loss to Morristown East. He was WB’s leading receiver with four catches 72 yards, including a 49-yard reception on the opening drive that set up the Govs’ only touchdown of the night.
