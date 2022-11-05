Here are the Week 12 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Jordan Harris, Alcoa: The senior tailback needed just two carries to score two of his three touchdowns during Alcoa’s 42-0 win over
Johnson County in Friday’s Class 3A playoff opener. Harris tallied rushing scores of 53 and 36 yards and also returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown.
Kooper Williams, Greenback: The junior had six receptions for 116 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, and a leaping grab over defenders for 42 yards in Greenback’s 44-20 loss to Unaka in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. Williams also completed a halfback option pass, picking up a crucial first down on Greenback’s second scoring drive.
Drew Wallace, Maryville: The senior defensive back led Maryville to a 49-0 shutout of Morristown East in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. Wallace recorded an interception in each of the first two quarters, helping to propel the Rebels to a six-touchdown lead at halftime.
Josh Nevins, Seymour: The senior, who stepped in at quarterback due to injuries, tallied Seymour’s only touchdown in its 55-6 loss to Anderson County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Nevins notched a short rushing score in the third quarter while also recording 81 passing yards.
