Here are the Week 3 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Elijah Cannon - Alcoa: The junior scored in all three phases of the game during Alcoa’s 61-6 win over Northview Academy. He ran for a 3-yard touchdown, caught a 63-yard touchdown pass and tallied a pick-six.
Caden Lawson - Greenback: The junior quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cherokees to a 55-14 win over Sunbright. He also rushed for 41 yards and a score.
Wesley Deck - Heritage: The junior quarterback accounted for every offensive touchdown Heritage scored in its 45-21 win over Cocke County, throwing for four scores and running for another while showcasing a growing proficiency in coach Joe Osovet’s “Bolt’ offense.
Noah Vaughn - Maryville: The senior running back picked up where he left off last week against Powell, rushing for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He also had a 55-yard catch.
Josh Nevins - Seymour: The senior wide receiver hauled in half of freshman quarterback Madden Guffey’s eight completions, racking up 167 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles pick up a 41-20 victory over Volunteer.
Zeke Connatser -TKA: The senior was involved in every aspect of the game, receiving seven passes for 66 yards and the lone offensive touchdown for The King’s Academy in a 19-12 loss to Howard. He also had a touchdown-saving interception and 53 yards on three kick returns.
Brett Cortez- William Blount: William Blount’s junior quarterback had a strong start passing despite a 45-6 loss to Jefferson County at Mike White Field. Cortez was 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards, including a 30-yard toss to Garrett Clark for a first down in the second quarter.
