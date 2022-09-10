Here are the Week 4 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Alcoa Tornadoes
Jordan Harris: Alcoa’s dynamic senior was stellar in the Tornadoes’ 27-14 win over rival Maryville. Harris accounted for 94 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. His second quarter rushing score put Alcoa up 14-7 and his 81-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the win with three seconds left.
Greenback Cherokees
Madden McNeil: The freshman quarterback performed admirably after starter Caden Lawson was sidelined. McNeil completed 14 of his 21 passes for 76 yards and rushed for Greenback’s lone score in a 48-7 loss to Knoxville Webb.
Heritage Mountaineers
Chase Ridings: The senior receiver had a career night in helping Heritage reclaim the Bell over William Blount, hauling in three touchdown passes and totaling 103 yards receiving.
Maryville Rebels
Noah Vaughn: Vaughn was a spark in an otherwise dreary offensive performance from the Rebels. The senior running back logged 170 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 27 carries.
Seymour Eagles
Carson Vines: The junior wide receiver hauled nearly half off Seymour’s passing yards, snagging six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 16-13 loss to Cocke County.
William Blount Governors
Darius Brooks: The sophomore running back made the most of a limited role, rushing for 52 yards on five carries, including a 39-yard touchdown run in the Govs’ 38-20 loss to Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.