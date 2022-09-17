Here are the Week 5 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Eli Graf, Alcoa: The sophomore quarterback started in place of a hobbled Zach Lunsford and performed admirably, going 13-of-14 for 134 yards and four touchdowns in the Alcoa’s 47-20 victory over Pigeon Forge.
Landon Clifford, Greenback: The junior accounted for more than 60% of the Cherokees’ offense in their 21-0 loss to Oliver Springs. He rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and added another nine yards receiving.
Chase Ridings, Heritage: The senior wide receiver played a big role in Heritage building an 18-point lead before suffering a 32-28 loss to Knoxville Central. Ridings logged four receptions for 114 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch.
Noah Vaughn, Maryville: The senior tailback accounted for nearly 70% of Maryville’s total offense in its 28-7 win over Bearden. Vaughn rushed for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, including a breakaway 99-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Kai Thompson, Seymour: The junior starred on both side of the field in the Eagles’ 28-21 win over Sullivan East, amassing 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and a team-high eight tackles, including a strip sack.
Zeke Connatser, King’s: The senior typically plays wide receiver and defensive back, but he lined up at quarterback for most of the Lions’ 33-0 loss to Friendship Christian. He completed two of his five passes for 13 yards and rushed 43 yards on 15 carries.
Eli Walker, William Blount: The senior running back finished with more yards than William Blount totaled in its 35-0 loss to Science Hill, tallying 13 yards on seven carries.
