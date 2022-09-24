Here are the Week 6 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Jordan Harris, Alcoa: The senior running back rushed 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Tornadoes’ Rivalry Thursday loss to Knoxville West. He also added three catches for 22 yards.
Madden McNeil, Greenback: The freshman was forced to shoulder the brunt of Greenback’s offense in a 48-20 loss to Loudon and he performed well, completed 13 of his 23 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Wesley Deck, Heritage: The junior quarterback bounced back from three second-half turnovers against Knoxville Central last week, scoring six touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Seymour. He went 17-of-22 for 220 yards.
Matthew Clemmer, Maryville: The senior quarterback played his best game as Maryville’s starter, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels’ 42-14 win over Science Hill.
Sergio Sanchez, Seymour: A banged up running back room for the Eagles paved the way for the junior to get the start. Sanchez rushed for 46 yards on seven carries and added an 11-yard reception.
Brett Cortez, William Blount: The Governors didn’t have much offense, but its production was centered around the junior quarterback, who was in on 103 of the total 107 yards gained.
Note: The King’s Academy was off on a bye week so no Lion was selected though TKA did play a junior varsity contest against Eagleton College and Career Academy.
