Heritage quarterback Wesley Deck takes a snap on Sept. 23 inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
The senior tallied six touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 55-0 victory over Seymour.
Elijah Cannon (7) runs through a tackle by a Pigeon Forge defender on Sept. 16 at Bill Bailey Stadium.
Here are the Week 7 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Elijah Cannon, Alcoa: The junior tallied 41 yards and a touchdown on five carries while also being a part of multiple sacks in Alcoa’s 35-7 victory over Cookeville on Thursday.
Wesley Deck, Heritage: The junior quarterback completed 10 of his 20 passes for 53 yards during the Mountaineers’ 41-0 loss to Knoxville West.
Noah Vaughn, Maryville: The Virginia commit rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, shouldering the load for a struggling Maryville offense.
It was the sixth straight game in which he logged at least 130 rushing yards.
Braden Owen, Seymour: The sophomore defensive lineman recorded two tackles, 1.5 for loss, in the Eagles’ 61-0 loss to the Greene Devils.
Brett Cortez, William Blount: The junior was 9-for- 18 for 152 yards and rushed 14 times for 23 yards. The junior also had a tackle for loss to prevent a West Ridge score on a fourth-and-goal.
