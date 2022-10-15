Here are the Week 9 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Jordan Harris, Alcoa: The senior running back scored from 63 yards out on the first play from scrimmage and added a 7-yard touchdown on the second play of the Tornadoes’ second offensive possession. He also had a 53-yard punt return in the second quarter of Alcoa’s 49-0 rout of Union County.
Caden Lawson, Greenback: The junior completed two of his four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 93 yards and another score on 14 carries. Lawson also added an interception and a pair of tackles for loss.
Ryan Butler, Heritage: The senior made a tremendous recovery to get in position for a game-sealing interception in the final seconds of Heritage’s 16-13 victory over No. 8 Sevier County. He was also one of Wesley Deck’s favorite targets on the offensive side of the ball.
Noah Vaughn, Maryville: Vaughn made a significant impact in Maryville’s 42-6 win over Hardin Valley despite being limited to just the first half. The senior running back averaged 17.6 yards on five carries, totaling 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Hilton, Seymour: The senior Hilton earned player of the week honors with a strong showing on Senior Night. He caught four passes for 65 yards and scored Seymour’s only touchdown in its 28-7 loss to Grainger. Hilton made a leaping catch in the end zone to haul in a 28-yard score.
Darius Brooks, William Blount: The sophomore logged 30 yards on 13 carries in the Governors’ 55-7 loss to Dobyns-Bennett. He also tallied William Blount’s lone tackle for loss.
