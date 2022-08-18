Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville: The Delores Laverne Curtis Memorial Gospel Sing will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. There will be door prizes, snack bar, silent auction, and singing with Mark Huskey, Harold Collins, Smoky Mountain Pilgrims, The Eternal Life Singers, Foothills Quartet and Locust Ridge. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 4 during the 10:30 a.m. service. Heaven’s Highway will sing, and the Rev. Roger Ledford from Kentucky will be preaching. Saved by Grace will sing during the evening service. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Dwight and Connie Waters will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the fellowship hall. There will also be a ribbon cutting and dedication of the fellowship hall. Lunch will be served. No evening service.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: Simply Created Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 There will be more than 35 local vendors selling jewelry, T-shirts, boutique clothing, sweet treats and more. The fall kids/teen consignment will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Items for sale will include clothing for infants to teens plus maternity, and also shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys and books.
Field of Dreams, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: A gospel singing featuring The Russell Family with Tom Greene, emcee will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Refreshments will be available.
Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville: Just Moved, a study group using biblical principles and practical how-tos is for women new to the community, will start meeting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13. This “After the Boxes are Unpacked” group will help women let go, start over and move ahead in their new surroundings. The 13-week study will be held on Tuesdays. Women may become a part of the group at any time. A small fee is charged for the study materials. Contact Mary Kay Hamlin at mkh323@charter.net or 865-228-4536. You can also register online at www.1stchurch.org. The website for this international ministry is www.justmoved.org.
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: DivorceCare, a weekly divorce recovery seminar and support group for adults, meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in Room 340 for 13 sessions beginning Sept. 7. For more information, contact the church office at 865-982-6070 or bob@montevistamaryville.com.
