Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: A bluegrass gospel concert featuring Stock Creek Bluegrass Band, Virgil Webb Family and The Gibsons will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will also be a barbecue dinner served from 4 to 6 p.m. at a cost of $6 per person. A silent auction will be held. Concert is free but a love offering will be taken.
Forest Hill Baptist Church, corner of Forest Hill and Montvale roads: The community is invited to the church’s Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be food, fun and fellowship. Free hot dogs, nachos and popcorn will be served. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-8632.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The Russell Family will be singing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
House of God Church, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: A Pastor Appreciation will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 with guest pastor the Rev. Joseph McChants from Alabama. There will be a gospel program at 3 p.m. featuring the Sherles Family of Morristown and others. Pastor is Paulette Pace.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Dixie Echoes will sing in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct.21. For more information, contact Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Trunk or Treat will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the church parking lot.
The Journeys from North Carolina will be in concert at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway, Maryville: A two-day revival will be held Oct. 26-27 featuring the Rev. Willa Estell and the Rev. Dexter Mimms, with music by Trent Gilmore. Services start at 7 p.m. Theme is “Ambassadors of Christ: Embracing Our Thorns.”
