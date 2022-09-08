Bible Baptist Church, 305 N. Sixth St., Maryville: Homecoming will be observed on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Guest preacher will be Taylor Walker with singing by Gene and Teresa Waters. Potluck to follow.
Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery Association: Will hold its annual Meadow Day on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p,.m. on the grounds of the old Cloyd’s Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Cloyd’s Creek and Cloyd’s Church roads. A gospel singing will he held from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by dinner on the grounds. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and canned drinks, along with lawn chairs. A silent auction will be held to benefit Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery. The auction begins at 2 p.m.
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Will hold its monthly singing on Sept. 10. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts after 5 p.m. Singing by The Beason Family and host group Crossroads will start at 6:30 p.m.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 6933 Four Mile Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11. His By Grace with Merlin Williamson will sing. Lunch will follow the morning service. No evening services.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: A 50th anniversary homecoming will be celebrated on Sept. 11 with Eye2Sky singing.
Harmony Chapel Church, 718 Gethsemane Road, Maryville: The Smokey Mountain Pilgrims will be singing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 along with The Townsend Trio.
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle Campmeeting, 1585 Mt. Tabor Road, Maryville: The meetings will take place from Sept. 18-24. The Sept. 18 service will be held at 11 a.m. The remaining ones will take place at 7 p.m. Prayer rock begins at 6:30 p.m.. Evangelists include Joel Wolfe (Sunday), Richard Clinard and Mike Goodson (Monday), Chris Smelcer and Leonard Fletcher (Tuesday), Richard Clinard and Leonard Fletcher (Wednesday), Ricky Gravely and Leonard Fletcher (Thursday) and Chris Smelcer and Mike Goodson (Friday). Music by Lancaster Family, Agee Family, Watson Brothers, Crimson River, The Joyaires and MBT Singers. 865-630-0487 or visit maryvillebaptist.org
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Homecoming will be observed on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. The Pylant Family will be singing. Revival services will take place Sept. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. Stacy Pearcy will be preaching.
Our Place, 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon: A nondenominational church service for individuals and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s/dementia, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Our Place facility. For more information, call 865-657-7222.
Salem Baptist Church, 4602 Salem Road, Greenback: Ray Ball will be singing at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
