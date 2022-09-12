The beginning of a new school year always brings change. There are new schedules, new responsibilities and a new grade coming to experience high school with a sense of novelty of their own. First terms are usually hectic, but as the weather cools and fall begins to shake off the excitement of summer, so too do the students. Alcoa High School is already nearing the end of its first term, with everyone having pretty much settled down into the new year at this point. It’s always nice to look back, though, at all the excitement that began almost two months ago.
Near the beginning of the year, Alcoa High School introduced one of the biggest structural changes of this year: the class officer system. Teachers and staff selected the officers from a pool of applicants, though the decisions on class president and vice president were left up to a class vote. This is a big change from the previous student government system, though only time will tell what this means for the school.
This year AHS is happy to welcome two new teachers to the community. Jennifer Ledford and Nancy Kemp left some large shoes to fill, but Andrew Byrd and Joseph Scarpino are stepping up to the plate.
AHS found new faces from abroad, continuing its partnership with the German American Partnership Program. The German students only visited for two weeks, but those weeks brought integral opportunities for both groups of students.
With all of the new things happening, an honored tradition is a warm welcome. Alcoa High School’s tradition of “Maryville Week”- an entire week to rally school spirit leading up to Alcoa’s football game against Maryville, landed on Friday, Sept. 9. Festivities included prompts to dress up for each day, a door decorating contest and the school band playing between classes. Maryville Week really gives an opportunity for students and teachers alike to let their creativity shine, and shine it does; walking through a hallway of decorated doors during fashion disaster day is truly a sight to behold.
This all led up to the Friday of the game. Alcoa starts early, having begun the day with a 5 a.m. pep rally. For school hours, the theme for the day was class colors, with the student population painted black, white, maroon and gray. The classes were on a short schedule to make room for the pep party at the end of the day, where students got to partake in games and activities in the football field. Students were absolutely ready for the game by the time it came around.
The Alcoa Singers, too, are honoring nostalgia, holding an ‘80s themed variety show at the Clayton Center at Maryville College. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, with tickets being $5 at the door.
