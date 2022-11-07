Some congratulations are in order at Alcoa High School.
Congratulations to the students of the month of August and September: freshmen Whitley Piercey, Texten Wiloite, Anna-Kate Baumann and Charles Lawrence; sophomores Betzy Sanchez-Ponce, Bryce Hayes, Morgan Sikes and Brayden Lambert; juniors Lydia Oldham, Sarah Rupert, Margaret Easterly and Ethan Limani; and seniors Damon Ward, Ella Green, Julianna Morrow and Marcus Grambling.
Teachers of the month are Gina Feldblum and Trent Gilmore, along with staff members Glenda Thomas and Josh Stephens.
Further praise goes to the Alcoa High School Band for winning grand champion in the band competition at Heritage High School, Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Oct. 10 marked the end of Alcoa High School’s two-week fall break and the beginning of Homecoming Week, another opportunity for students to dress up to show their school spirit.
It also marked the beginning of things getting a bit busier for students, with Oct. 12 being when students took the PSAT, very aptly chosen to be PJ day. Seniors were able to take the ACT on Oct. 18.
The school has further encouraged college planning, often bringing schools to the lyceum during advisory period, and a College & Career Fair was held Oct. 27.
Furthering the excitement, Alcoa High School has started planning an out-of-country trip, where students can travel to London, Paris and Rome during the summer of 2024, certainly a huge opportunity.
Wrapping up the month of October, many teachers fit some of the coming holidays into their classes. One notable example is Spanish teacher Mery Medina-Velasquez, who held a competition on which of her classes could make the best ofrenda, or altar, for Dia de los Muertos.
Today, Nov. 8, Alcoa High School is holding a virtual learning day because the gym is being used as a voting location, so don’t forget to get out there and vote!
Levi Deaton is a school corespondent from Alcoa High School.
