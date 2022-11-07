Alcoa Middle School has been busy with activities over the last few weeks.
First, there was a Halloween party. During this event, run by the AMS Jayteens, there was a “Haunted Hallway.” It’s basically a haunted house, and the Jayteens play roles as monsters and attempt to scare participants. It is thrilling for both the workers and students. The dance was $5 to get in and $5 for the hallway. It was held on the night of Friday Oct. 28. In addition, students had a best Halloween costume competition.
We also have a new student-made club. Alcoa Faith is a Christian club that plays games and activities and learns about the love of Jesus Christ. The club is run by students Brianna Hodges and Bryelle Hayes. Both are in eighth grade and had the idea for the club over the summer. They wanted a place for everyone to learn about the Bible and the love of God. They went to Kelsey Nelson with the idea. She took it up immediately, and they started the club not long after. It meets every Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Nelson’s room.
We have had a great start to the second nine weeks, and we are looking forward to what’s ahead.
We have lots of events happening between now and Christmas break, so be looking out for reminders and announcements about all those fun events; you don’t want to miss anything.
Carson Coker is a school correspondent from Alcoa Middle School.
