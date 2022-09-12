At Alcoa Middle School, we have had a strong start to this year. Last week started the D.A.R.E program. In this program students will learn about drug abuse and awareness as well as alcohol abuse and awareness. Officer Roger Rex has been running the program for seven years.
“Getting to meet new people and interacting with the kids,” Rex stated when asked what his favorite part of the program is. We also had the 5th quarter last week. Lon Fox is the leader of the school service club Jayteens. He started the 5th quarter at least 15 years ago.
“Where else can you have music, food and fun for $5?” Patrick Collins (8th grade president of the Jayteens) said when asked about the after party. Everyone had so much fun in the 5th Quarter. From the workers to the participants, everyone loved the music, food and dancing.
We also had spirit week last week. There were some crazy wacky costumes. There was everything from referees on Athlete Vs. Matlete day to minions on charter day. There were some awesome costumes.
Performing arts is a new program this year. Led by Carly Egan, it’s a new class that allows students to use creativity and cooperation skills to perform skits, and at the end of each semester, perform a play. “I just hope this is the start of a beautiful friendship for Alcoa” said Egan when asked what her goal is for this program. They are currently working towards a Christmas performance.
Everyone is looking forward to fall break (Sept. 26- Oct. 7). Everything from beach trips to local trips everyone is doing something fun. Go Tornados!
Carson Coker is the school correspondent from Alcoa Middle School.
