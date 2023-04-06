I have always been struck by Mark’s account of the first Easter. In it, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome go to the tomb early in the morning to anoint Jesus’ body. They arrive to find the stone rolled away, and a man in white in the tomb. After telling the women not to be alarmed, the man explains that Jesus has risen. He tells them to share the news with the disciples and then to go to Galilee where Jesus will meet them.
Matthew, Luke, and John tell us the women (or woman, in John’s case) run to tell the other disciples the news. But Mark’s story is a bit different. Mark tells us that “they went out and fled the tomb, for terror and amazement had seized them, and they said nothing to anyone because they were afraid” (16:8 NRSV).
Some of the earliest copies of the text bring Mark’s gospel to an end then and there, suggesting that the author appreciated a good cliffhanger. Ending the story here would certainly leave an audience feeling unsettled.
They fled …
They said nothing …
They were afraid …
The women had every reason to run, to be afraid, and to remain silent, of course. Their beloved friend and teacher had been executed as a criminal for proclaiming the arrival of the Kingdom of God. And then, the dead man had risen, and the women had been told to announce it to the world.
What would the government and religious officials who had condemned Jesus to death do to these women if they shared the news? Besides that, who would believe them? They would be dismissed as madwomen at best, and at worst they might face imprisonment or execution.
They had every reason not to share the news that Jesus had risen, every reason not to share the wild and implausible truth that the world had been turned upside down, not by an act of violence or force, but by an act of love. That sort of news isn’t the kind of thing the powers of this world generally want publicized, especially not the powers that stand to profit from oppression, war, and death.
They had every reason to lean into their fears and to remain silent. Yet, we know that Mark’s cliffhanger isn’t the way the story ended. If the women had told no one, there would be no Easter sunrise services this coming Sunday, no sanctuaries decked out with lilies, no ringing bells, and no alleluias. At some point, the women must have come to believe that telling the truth was more important than staying out of trouble. Sharing the liberating message of God’s saving grace for all people, and not just a select few, was more important than personal reputation. They saw, they believed, and eventually they had the courage to share, despite the probable cost.
I wonder what changed for the Marys and Salome. I wonder what finally gave them the courage to proclaim the resurrection when doing so might bring the wrath of the empire down on their heads. Whatever force it was that finally emboldened them had to be stronger than fear. It had to be stronger than death. I think it had to be love, knocking gently but persistently at the parts of their hearts that were hardened with fear, seeping in through the cracks and crevices of grief until finally their hearts were filled to overflowing with the Good News that overcomes all the bad news in the world.
As we enter into this weekend, I’m aware that, much like the women in Mark’s Gospel, we are living in fearful times. It often seems as though bad news outweighs the good. Some of our fears — our fears for our children’s health and safety, our fears for our planet, our fears for the wellbeing of our American democracy — are justified. And some are manufactured so that others can exploit them for gain. My hope is that those of us who celebrate Christ’s resurrection will spend some time at the empty tomb this weekend, offering up our fears and allowing our hearts to be filled and transformed by the same love that met Mary Magdalene, Mary, and Salome on that first Easter morning. We are their heirs in faith. May we also be their heirs in courage and in truth-telling.
