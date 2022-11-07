Being a part of Blount Home Education Association not only includes education for every age, learning an abundance of valuable things and growing in friendships and faith, but it also includes many fun and exciting opportunities such as field trips. Students look forward to upcoming field trips to get out and learn through hands-on experience.
Since the beginning of the school year, BHEA has offered opportunities for community science through the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont to get out in nature through bird banding and monarch tagging, fun and educational trips such as Wonder Works and the symphony, and an array of historical field trips that have really brought history alive. There are more trips coming up in the near future, such as Disney on Ice and a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
BHEA student Ryleigh Davis attended the Fort Southwest Point trip on Sept. 2. She recorded her favorite things about her experience there: “I liked hearing the volunteer tell us about what life was like at the fort in 1781, compared to today. The volunteer showed us weapons, tools, kitchen and personal items that they would have used in those times. We got to explore the fort and its cabins. They had buildings where the soldiers slept, a church, and a blacksmith shop. My favorite part was when they shot the cannon off. We all jumped, because it made a big cloud of smoke and a really loud noise.”
“Down On The Farm” was a field trip students took to the Tennessee Valley Fair on Sept. 20. James Bramblett tells us why he enjoyed this field trip: “I had fun at the fair field trip. My favorite part was the bug man who showed us all his butterflies and insects. He let me hold a Madagascar hissing cockroach.”
Another exciting field trip and opportunity to visit historical landmarks in the area with BHEA was the field trip to Millennium Manor that took place on Sept. 29. Quinlin O’Brien attended this field trip and mentioned, “The Millennium Manor was very interesting and a different experience to see. I had never known this place existed in our area. The architecture inside and out is definitely unique and one-of-a-kind with lots of history. I learned a lot of information that day and hope to go back again for another tour in the future.”
The field trip to the Blount County Historical Museum, which took place on Sept. 30, was certainly an amazing learning experience. Student Rowen Richardson said, “It was so interesting to learn about the history of my area from the first inhabitants to the early 20th century of Blount County. I really enjoyed holding the old guns and cannonballs, but my favorite part was seeing the winning soap box derby car from the mid-20th century.”
Another interesting field trip was available for BHEA students on Oct. 27 was the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Young People’s Concert. Deano Montoya shared about his experience there. “It was cool, because the audience got to help sing,” he said. “I learned how different sound waves travel. The vibration was very cool. It was a fun experience and I would advise others to go.” This field trip concentrated on the physics of sound and was enjoyed by many.
Over all, students learn so much from field trips. This only highlights a small number of the field trips offered through BHEA. BHEA students are very blessed to have these opportunities and are very thankful for this fun and creative way of learning.
