Within the homeschool community, there is a wide variety of different musical talents. No matter what genre of music you enjoy, music is typically included and central in everyday life. Music helps with learning and development and can uplift and encourage. Producing music is a wonderful and productive pastime that can light up any room.
Many students involved in Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) are skilled in music and each has their own unique instrument. Ava Richardson, a sophomore in high school, enjoys playing piano and using her talents to glorify the Lord. She says, “I began playing the piano when I was 9 years old. Telling you that I love it is an understatement. It is more than just a hobby or something I enjoy doing. The passion I have and how I glorify God in doing it is how I love it. I can glorify my Creator by playing worship songs and magnifying His holy name.”
Senior Jackson Neilson plays the unique, yet euphonious accordion. Jackson describes why he likes to play the accordion over other instruments. “For me, I think one of the main reasons I like the accordion so much is how involved you get to be with it. You have to work the bellows, and you have buttons on both sides, and you have to keep it really close to you ... it just feels like you’re a lot more in control.”
Sophomore Ella Ross plays the flute, a beautiful instrument with a sweet song. Upon being asked, “Why flute?” She responded with, “I chose to play the flute when my aunt offered to give us the flute she used to play. The first time I saw it, I thought, “I want to learn how to play that,” so I asked my mom if I could, and she found a teacher, and I’ve been playing ever since. I really like to play pieces with the MC3 band, as well as hymns and duets with my sister, Josephine Ross, who also plays the flute.”
Audrey Dougherty, a seventh grader, is quite skilled in playing the cello, both for fun in her spare time and in an orchestra. She says, “I’ve been playing the cello for 5 years. This is my fifth season as a cellist in the Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra. I love playing the cello.”
Sophomore Nathaniel Dutton is the lead guitarist in a local talented band called HWY TENN. He shares, “I love being a part of HWY TENN, because I get to play guitar and hangout with friends. We’ve had opportunities to play some cool events such as Rhythm and Roots, Hard Rock Cafe, Blackhorse Brewery, and outside Neyland Stadium on UT game days. It’s a lot of fun to play with the guys because they’re such great musicians. I’m so lucky to be a part of this group.”
Above shows only a small percentage of the amazingly talented students who are dedicated to their music in BHEA. Each one is different and unique in style and instrument, but in love with the music they produce. Remember these names, you may see them on billboards in the near future.
