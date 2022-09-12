Every homeschool family celebrates the start of school differently. Some jump right in and start the year with a full schedule, while others slowly ease into it. Regardless of the approach, Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) is a great support for all homeschooling families. They not only provide enrichment, but clubs, field trips and loads of activities from preschool, all the way through high school.
Now that school is back in full swing, there are many opportunities for high school students to engage in leadership roles, learn more about how to work as a team and decide on important matters. There are 14 new Student Council members this year for BHEA, including the president, Lauren Dubes. Lauren is an ambitious senior in high school and all who know her are confident she will do a wonderful job as Student Council president.
Students in BHEA enjoy the option to take a wide variety of enrichment classes.
This semester, there are a total of 32 high school and 39 pre-K through middle school in-person classes offered. For those who prefer more flexibility, there are 10 online class opportunities as well. From nursery rhyme time to physics, there are certainly an abundance of classes that BHEA families have the option to participate in.
There are some exciting activities coming up soon, including the annual back to school dance for teens. This year’s theme is a “dressy/casual summer theme.” It is a good chance for teens to pull out that Hawaiian shirt from the back of the closet and put it to good use. Many first-comers feel nervous, but soon find how welcoming everyone is and end up having a great time. In the past, BHEA has offered dance lessons to prepare for getting out on the dance floor, which is both a blast and a great way to ease student’s nerves before the big day.
BHEA students were sad to hear that the carnival kickoff had been postponed last month due to rain, but as I write this, students are eagerly awaiting this event, which was to have taken place on Sept. 9. Each year, the annual BHEA carnival is an opportunity for new homeschoolers to see all that BHEA has to offer.
A big thank you to Patti Smith for all her hard work and dedication in planning the event.
Many homeschool families are very grateful for the support that BHEA offers to their family through the various opportunities listed above. The encouragement they provide is invaluable.
Ayla Shreve is the school correspondent from the Blount Home Education Association.
