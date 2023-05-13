Three years after McTeer’s first fort was built in Blount County several more forts and stations dotted the area. One, Houston’s Station, was off what is now Hwy. 129 near Hutton Ridge Road. A state marker directs readers to the historic events there and the site of Houston’s Station. As noted on the marker, a few miles from there one of the most horrific events in Blount County history occurred, the Nine Mile Massacre. At the time this area was just being settled. North Carolina, who owned the territory where we live, was struggling financially. Early settlers needing some form of government and protection from Indian raids formed their own government. That need birthed the State of Franklin, a fledgling state attempting to gain recognition by the new United States government. At the time, Col. John Sevier was its governor. Blount County was part of The State of Franklin.
According to Charles Adams, who wrote in 1888 about the massacre for The Maryville Times, John Kirk and his 17-year-old son John Jr. left early one morning in May of 1788 for Knoxville. Life had been relatively peaceful when they left that morning. When he and his son returned later that night, they found the family of 11 brutally massacred by local native Americans. John Sr. and his son sounded the alarm to others in the area. Word got back to Col. John Sevier.
Col. Sevier mustered a militia of several hundred and they met at David Craig’s Station on Nine Mile Creek. The younger John Kirk had volunteered to be part of that militia. According to the Times article of 1888, Sevier and his men shot and killed four Cherokee at Citico Creek and took others prisoner. They proceeded to the Cherokee town of Chilhowee but were outnumbered by the Cherokee warriors there, so they retreated and camped for the night at Hunter’s Station. The next day they proceeded to Tallassee and Chilhowee burning the Cherokee towns to the ground.
According to Inez Burns in the History of Blount County Tennessee 1795-1955, (1988), the next morning Old Abraham, the Chief at Chilhowee, Corn Tassel and several other chiefs came to the encampment of Sevier and his militia under a flag of peace and asked to talk to Sevier. He was not there, and the Cherokee were put in a house to await his return. John Kirk Jr., was still angry and in his rage murdered the unarmed Cherokee with a tomahawk. Sevier’s militia prevented Kirk from killing other women and children but did not stop the younger man from his murderous rampage against the Cherokee chiefs.
The Cherokee, outraged by the retaliation massacre, roamed the area looking for their own revenge. Area settlers were forced to live in the forts as attacks escalated. In August, 31 armed settlers set out for Citico to gather apples for those at Houston’s Station. The Indians hid and allowed them to cross the creek, lying in wait for an attack. According to Inez Burns, 16 settlers were killed, four injured, and one taken prisoner in the attack. Col. Sevier and his militia again retaliated. The Cherokee continued violent engagement with Sevier, the militia, and the settlers at the forts.
The next months and years were bloody and hard fought. The State of Franklin was disbanded when the United States took the territory from North Carolina as a Revolutionary War debt payment and named William Blount as the governor of the Southwest Territory. Col. Sevier was brigadier general of its militia. Eventually the settlers gained a foothold on the land, enabling more to move to the area we know now as Blount County, which was established on July 11, 1795. A year later Tennessee officially became a state and John Sevier its first governor.
