One of the most important traditions of Clayton-Bradley Academy is its annual Pistol Creek Day. This event celebrates the creek that runs along the school’s edge and encourages students to appreciate the nature surrounding them.
But the true excitement begins with the cardboard boat race, led by the high school students. Each advisory group creates a boat made entirely out of cardboard that is able to hold two students. Then they all compete against each other in a race down Pistol Creek, timed to see which boat is the fastest.
The race this year, held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, was incredibly competitive, but it was the K-2 advisory, led by Yvette Freter, who seized first place. Their boat was inspired by the rock band Metallica.
K-2 advisory member Finley Ivey had this to say: “I have not won a lot in life. Nothing has ever felt like this before. Let me elaborate. Steve was the architect of our boat. And he was so good at it. Alex and Seth paddled. I have never truly felt the need to jump around and scream before that day. I’m so happy we won. I think this was a once in a lifetime moment. Maybe we’ll do it again. Maybe we won’t.”
Pistol Creek Day was a wonderful time of friendly competition and nature appreciation held at Clayton-Bradley Academy.
Julia Crouch is a school correspondent from Clayton-Bradley Academy.
