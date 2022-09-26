Eagleton has been undergoing the process of continuing to be a middle school and becoming a high school. This is very exciting because it opens up wonderful opportunities for faculty and students! We are looking forward to a fantastic year at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
For starters, there have been many new classes being introduced to Eagleton and many more to come.
“So this year we have added broadcasting — that’s been a really exciting opportunity for not only our high school classes but a middle school class. Creating different video clips.. All that is student driven. We hope to add the HVAC (heating air conditioning class) program. And then down the road in addition to the programs we already have — culinary arts and computer science,” Principal Mark Dowlen said.
Since Eagleton is a combined middle school and high school program, eighth grade students have had many new opportunities to take. For example, there is an intro to agriculture and health science class that eighth graders can take as an elective. The class prepares students for the high school class which is a great class to take if you would like to do something in the health sciences when you graduate.
As we know, Eagleton is having construction being done. When asked, “What exactly is going to be in the building being constructed for the high school?” Dowlen explained, “there are two new buildings under construction and a new athletic field house,” he said. There will be a classroom for high school wellness, an area for football concessions and public bathrooms. The other building being constructed will be first called CTE (career technical education) for middle school science. It will provide for seventh and eighth grades’ STEM elective class, high school agriculture and lab space, the principal explained.
For the month of September, Eagleton has had a lot going on. For starters, congratulations to the teacher of the month, Jonathan Kovey.
Eagleton also had a high school home game with a pep rally in the morning. To show spirit, we had a spirit week Sept. 12-16 and a school dance on the 16th. The following themes for each spirit day are listed: Monday was Blue out, and students were challenged to wear all blue in support of our team for the home game; Tuesday was “Wacky Day,” followed by “on Wednesdays we wear pink,”; Thursday was “Rockin, with everyone wearing their favorite ‘80s or ‘90s concert T-shirts and gear. Friday’s theme was “Dress in your best Hawaiian gear and get ready for the dance.”
