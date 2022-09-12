With a new year at Greenback High School comes a new Mr. and Miss GHS. This year’s lucky students, chosen by Greenback staff, are Folsom Silver and Kiley Jo Woodruff. When voting for Mr. and Miss GHS, staff members typically look for someone who embodies our motto of Greenback Simply Loves; they are school-spirited, kind, hard working, respectful and have high academics.
Folsom and Kiley have both attended Greenback their entire lives and have grown to be extremely cherished members of our school. Folsom enjoys playing sports, spending time with his animals and being around his family and friends. He is a part of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and is president of the Student Council. Kiley Jo enjoys reading novels, working at Chick-fil-A and practicing her stupendous photography skills. She is a part of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Greenback Yearbook Staff and BETA club; she is also our senior class secretary and Student Council vice president. The other seniors at Greenback fully agree with the choice the staff members made and are proud to have such wonderful classmates.
Yearbook team is in full swing with this year’s 100th edition of the yearbook. It will showcase our favorite yearbooks throughout the years while providing memories from past yearbooks. Yearbook staff has decided to dedicate this year’s yearbook to dearly departed Corky Jackson, a former Greenback staff member who is deeply missed and sincerely loved.
Student Council held a pie throwing fundraiser on Sep. 2 during the football game, at half time. Teachers Ethan Edmiston and Shane Belcher, along with Principal Mike Casteel, took one for the team and got pies thrown at their faces; the total raised was around $400. The funds will be used for things such as dances and minor school improvements done by members of the Student Council.
The senior class, consisting of only 45 members, took a field trip on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to the Fort in Vonore to take a class photo along with senior superlatives. Computer applications teacher Robin Cagle and special education teacher Alisa Jones chaperoned the trip.
Jessie Garland is the school correspondent from Greenback School.
