Mrs. Simpson, a generally healthy lady in her 60s had come in with some redness and swelling in her left lower leg. She had explained, “It just showed up one morning a few days ago. I hadn’t fallen or anything. I hoped it would just go away, but it seems to be just hanging on. I don’t know if it’s infected or what.”
On exam, her lower leg was a bit warm, red, and a little more swollen than the right leg. Although there were other possibilities, I was suspicious of a clot in the veins of that leg. “Have you had any recent long car rides, plane rides, or just sitting for long periods before this started.” She responded, “No long car or plane rides, but with the cold, rainy weather I’ve been sitting around at home more than usual.”
In the end we sent her for a stat ultrasound of the veins of the lower legs, and a couple hours later we had a report showing an extensive clot in several of the deep veins of the left leg. Shortly afterwards, we had her on an oral blood thinner which she will need to be on for several months. Thanks to newer effective oral anticoagulants (blood thinners), these clots no longer always require hospitalization and shots of heparin as they did in the past.
When it comes to clots, they can be in the superficial veins, which shows up as firm veins that are red and sore and can be felt close to the surface of the skin. These can be painful but are generally not dangerous. The other type of clot are in the larger deep veins, which is what Mrs. Simpson had. These are called DVT’s (deep vein thrombophlebitis) and are more worrisome because they can sometimes send off pieces of the clot which then lodge in the veins of the lungs and are called pulmonary embolisms (PEs).
Thankfully, Mrs. Simpson had no signs or symptoms of PE, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or lowered oxygen (checked by a pulse oximeter in the office). Alarmingly, if a DVT is found in the legs, there is a 60-80% chance of there also being PEs.
PE is dangerous, coming in as the third most common cause of death in hospitalized patients. Autopsy studies have shown that, although it wasn’t always the direct cause of death, approximately 60% of patients who have died in the hospital had PE. Also, the diagnosis had been missed in up to 70% of the cases. Similarly, clots in the leg veins are seen in a high percentage of hospital patients due to their prolonged bed rest.
Being too sedentary can be a problem outside of the hospital as well. One study showed that individuals who reported that they sat more than 40 hours per week (about 6 hours/day) had more than twice the risk of PE compared with those who reported that they sat less than two hours per day. Likewise, long car or plane rides or even sowing projects or binge tv-watching or video game playing can trigger clots.
Even outside of the hospital, PEs can be deadly. Ten percent of patients who develop pulmonary embolism die within the first hour, and 30% die subsequently from recurrent embolism.
Besides the risk from sitting in one position for too long, some persons have built in clotting abnormalities that may run in their family. These folks generally need to be on life-long anticoagulants to avoid repeated DVTs and PEs.
So, what can be done about all this? In terms of prevention, if you must take a long car or plane ride, get up and move around every hour or hour and a half. And while you are sitting, tense your leg muscles from time to time. Likewise, don’t let yourself be a couch potato at home or on your job. Keep movement in your day.
If, in spite of that, you develop new swelling in the legs, ankles, feet or hands, or if you develop a pain in your leg muscles, see your doctor to get it checked out. Likewise, if you get new symptoms of chest pain, shortness of breath or even sudden dizziness, get it checked out right away. When it comes to DVTs and PEs, getting it diagnosed and treated can literally be a lifesaver.
