October was a fun month at Heritage Middle. It began with a much needed Fall Break.
On Oct. 19, eighth graders were invited to the Blount County Career Fair at the Airport Hilton. This was an amazing opportunity for all of the students who were able to participate. Many employers in and around Blount County set up booths and told the eighth graders about their fields of expertise. Events like this help students consider what they may want to study in high school. All the students had a great time.
4-H came back to HMS for the first time since the 2019-2020 school year. It is a club that does service projects and is more agricultural based. Ava Fitzstevens is the sponsor for this club.
“4H is a club for young people with a goal of developing citizenship, leadership, health, science, technology, agriculture, etc.,” Fitzstevens explained. “Most people think of 4H as agricultural because that is how it started around 1902. People are very familiar with the 4 leaf clover symbol for the club. Each of the leaves represent a different ‘H’ standing for the 4 tenants of the club. Head, Heart, Hands and Health are the main focus with an emphasis on learning by doing.”
Fitzstevens added that it is the goal of HMS to provide ample space for students who want to explore several of the opportunities 4H has to offer. “We also hope we can utilize our incredible campus space to participate in some of the more agricultural projects,” she said. Students are very excited to have this opportunity again at HMS.
Builders Club also came back to Heritage. It is another service club but is sponsored by the Maryville Kiwanis Club. Builders Club has already started on service projects around the school. Due to staffing issues, custodians have not been able to get to all the classrooms every day. In order to help, members assisted by teachers rooms. Members of both 4-H and Builders Club have many service projects ahead of them.
Beta Club is working hard to prepare for their events for the Beta Convention, which is held in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel. They will compete against other middle school Beta clubs in and around Tennessee.
Molly Lowe is a school correspondent at Heritage Middle School.
