The month of August was a busy one at Heritage Middle School. For the first few days, students went back on a staggered schedule. Fall sports kicked off with football, softball, ladies soccer, tennis and cross county. The Beta Club, Builders Club, Drama Club and Teens For Christ also held their first meetings. We also welcomed two new principals to our school.
Josh Tidwell started as our principal in August, along with Jennifer Bayola as assistant principal. Tidwell came from Heritage High School, where he served as an assistant principal.
Tidwell said he believes, “The most positive aspect of HMS so far has definitely been the students and teachers. When you have leadership changes after a long-serving and admired leader, there will be nervousness; despite this, the students and staff welcomed me and made me feel like a HMS Mustang immediately.”
Bayola was the previous grades 6-12 literary coach for Blount County Schools. Bayola said, “I have had a great time working with everyone at HMS so far. This is an amazing school with truly wonderful students and teachers.” Everyone is enthusiastic to work with our new principals.
Students at Heritage Middle School were excited to experience their first Dance-A-Thon on Aug. 26. Although the Dance-A-Thon is not new to HMS, it was the first one since 2019.
It’s a great fundraiser for our school, but also a way for kids to have fun. With a ticket purchase, students received a T-shirt to wear at the dance. After school, kids were given options on what do to. This included dancing in the gym, watching a movie, visiting the concession stand and showing off their karaoke skills in the choir room. This was an opportunity for students to spend time with people they may not normally see at school. Students got to see their teachers have a fun and relaxed time too. The Dance-A-Thon is HMS’s main fundraiser for the school year.
After a full afternoon of dancing and hanging out with friends, many students went to the Heritage High School Football stadium to watch the Mountaineers play. This was a fun event for both teachers and students.
Mustang Elite auditions were also held. This is the HMS select choir. Singers in Mustang Elite will perform the musical “Newsies” in December and go to Festival Disney and compete in Orlando, Florida, during spring break. Rehearsals for this group will begin soon.
Spirit Week and the homecoming game have been moved to the week of Sept. 19-22.
The beginning of any school year can be stressful. However, it is also a chance for new opportunities to get involved. We are looking forward to a great year at HMS.
