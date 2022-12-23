Do you have fond childhood (or more recent!) memories of spending a winter day sliding down a snowy hill? Sledding is a pastime that has been around for a long time.
Archaeologists have evidence that the earliest sleds were used not in cold, snowy climates, but in ancient Egypt. Heavy loads like stone for construction or monuments were loaded onto platforms with runners and pushed along tracks to their destination. With snow on the ground, tracks aren’t necessary.
Over time, sleds took the form of sleighs or sledges and could be drawn from the front or pushed from behind. Sleds have been in use for so long that it’s uncertain when they went from being practical vehicles to children’s toys. The first steerable sled for children, the Flexible Flyer, was patented in 1889. Before then, children played with homemade sleds that are now collected as folk art.
This sled, painted blue with yellow stripes and a spray of flowers, with metal swan’s head handles, was made in the 19th century and sold for $328 at an auction by Pook & Pook, Inc. If you have an antique sled that you want to use, yet keep in the best possible condition as a collectible, coat it with liquid furniture wax, then buff it. A few days later, coat it with paste furniture wax. Even the metal can be waxed after you remove any rust, and the waxing should make the sled slide even faster.
Q:We received a pair of sterling silver candlesticks as a wedding present over 60 years ago. Our children and grandchildren don’t want them, so we’d like to sell them. They are 3 1/2 inches tall. The bottoms are marked “Frank M. Whiting & Company,” the letter “W” in a circle, and “weighted and reinforced.” What are they worth?
A:Frank M. Whiting worked in partnership with two others to form Holbrook, Whiting & Albee in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. In 1878, he bought out his partners and founded F.M. Whiting & Co. The company made silver flatware and hollowware. The name of the company was changed to Frank M. Whiting & Co. in 1896. It became part of Ellmore Silver Co. about 1940. Ellmore Silver Co. went out of business about 1960. The words “weighted and reinforced” indicate that your candlesticks are not solid silver.
The base is filled with plaster, lead or another material wrapped in a thin layer of silver. The silver in your weighted candlestick may only account for about 10% of the weight of the piece. The value of silver is based on the meltdown value of the silver it contains.
Depending on the style and condition, your candlesticks might sell for about $60.
Q:My wife acquired about 150 pieces of Craftsman stemware brought back from Japan by someone who was in the Occupation Force. I believe the etching design is “Wisteria.” Most of the glasses still have the gold foil “Craftsman Stemware, Japan” sticker on them. We have no idea what to do with them or what price to ask. Can you help us?
A:American troops and some British troops occupied the main islands of Japan from 1945 to 1952, while the Soviet Union and China occupied other Japanese territories. Many soldiers and sailors brought Japanese goods home when they returned to the States. Glasses made by Craftsman Stemware sell for about $7 to $10 each. It is hard to sell a large set of stemware. You can look online for shops that sell Craftsman Stemware and see if they will buy it, but you will have to pack it securely and ship it. They will give you about half what they can sell them for since they have to make a profit. It’s easier to try a local consignment shop or donate the glasses to a charity and take the tax deduction.
Q:I’d like to know the possible value of a Florence Ceramics three-section bonbon dish. It’s light pink with two applied pink roses and one rose bud in the center where the three parts come together. It has irregularly shaped ruffled and fluted edges and is about 9 inches by 9 inches.
A:Florence Ward started Florence Ceramics Co. in Pasadena, California, in 1942. She worked out of her garage until moving to larger quarters in 1946. The company was in business until 1964, when it was sold to Scripto Corp., which closed in 1977. The company is best known for its figurines depicting historical or fictional characters. Boxes, bud vases, candleholders, candy dishes and other decorative items were also made. Several different pieces were made with delicate applied roses. A dish similar to yours was listed online for $50.
Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer readers’ questions sent to the column. Send a letter with one question describing the size, material (glass, pottery) and what you know about the item. Include only two pictures, the object and a closeup of any marks or damage. Be sure your name and return address are included. By sending a question, you give full permission for use in any Kovel product. Names, addresses or email addresses will not be published. We do not guarantee the return of photographs, but if a stamped envelope is included, we will try. Questions that are answered will appear in Kovels Publications. Write to Kovels, The Daily Times, King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email collectorsgallery@kovels.com.
