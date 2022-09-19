The junior class trip to Washington, D.C. is a longstanding tradition at Maryville Christian School. The visit always causes excitement among the high school students and teachers.
This year marks the 14th year that history teacher, Julie DeBusk, has organized and executed this excursion. The trip took four days, and throughout the trip the students and chaperones visited a total of 16 different sites and attractions. Although public transportation is utilized by the participants, they still managed to walk a total of 30 miles during the trip.
The group was easily distinguishable because of the bright yellow papers they were instructed to carry around recording facts about each historical venue, while traveling to places such as the Washington Monument, the Capitol, and Mount Vernon along with seve
ral other famous locations.
Additionally, the junior class toured a variety of museums including the American History Museum, the Holocaust Museum and the Museum of the Bible.
Among the places visited throughout this trip, junior, Lauren Hassenzahl, commented on the experience of the Holocaust Museum saying, “At the Holocaust Museum, a lot of people really took it to heart to learn more about the events that took place, and seeing what the people had to suffer through was so heartbreaking. There were articles to read, videos to watch, survivor’s stories to listen to, their personal experiences, and paintings to look at.”
Junior Miles Vande Brake also mentioned the eye-opening experience of the Museum of the Bible describing the whole ordeal as “feeling as if you are actually in the Bible” while also alluding to the complicated and inspiring history and stories displayed there. The trip to Washington, D.C. clearly impacted the students and provided an unforgettable learning experience for those who decided to attend.
Over the course of the school trip to Washington, D.C. , the junior class enjoyed observing and traveling to historical landmarks and experiencing new activities, while also learning about the events and people involved in each one.
Eden Vande Brake is the school correspondent from Maryville Christian School.
