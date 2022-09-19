No phones allowed at Maryville Junior High School?
Yes, you read this right, there are no phones allowed at Maryville Junior High School. This covers the 2022-2023 school year and into the foreseeable future. MJHS has decided to pick up the policies that Coulter Grove Intermediate School (CGIS) and Montgomery Ridge intermediate school (MRIS) have in place.
Students are outraged about this; in the past students were allowed to be on their phone during the 5-minute class changes and lunch. Now they are prohibited to be out at all from 8:10-3:20 on school property. Students in the past had violated many of the rules/ guidelines that were found in the student handbook, which specifically stated that photography, videos and phone calls were prohibited. As a result, MJHS decided it best to ban them altogether.
While this is very controversial throughout the student and
teacher populations, each side has its own reasons as to why or
why not they should allow cellphones.
Preston Mounce, a student in the ninth grade at MJHS said, ” I dislike the phone policy because I like being able to contact my friends and parents at school. I did not have much to do in the library last year, so I just played games on my phone. It is nice to be able to message parents to clarify where they need to go after school. Students are also very happy to have access to their cellphones. I liked being able to listen to music during quiet hours during class. I also felt safer knowing I had my phone.”
This is a student’s perspective regarding the newly adopted policy. What’s a teacher’s side?
Rebecca Watson, a ninth grade English teacher has a differing perspective than that of Preston. ”I support this MJHS cellphone policy because mobile phones are usually a distraction for students during class. Students do not need a mobile phone as an educational tool as they are given a device to do all their schoolwork. As a parent, I understand your child’s need/desire to contact and stay in touch, however, during class, students and parents may contact through the front office as needed. This cellphone policy has only been in place since the beginning of the school year, and we feel that this change has improved class time as no devices are allowed at all.”
As you can see, a teacher’s perspective differs very much from that of a student. Most students believe that they should be allowed because of various reasons such as keeping up on socials, listening to music, or even watching shows. But for the teachers, it makes their jobs easier because they do not have to worry if the students are doing something they should not on their phones during breaks or changes. While it is not fully accepted by students and some students continue to break the school policy, it has made the teachers’ lives easier and helped make their jobs much more enjoyable; and overall, it has made the school a better and safer place with the banning of cellphones.
