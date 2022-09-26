With the new year beginning, Samuel Everett School of Innovation is excited to welcome all students, faculty, and staff for an exciting year. With our student body growing to over 370 kids, we are happy to announce many new clubs, sports and classes. We are proud to see the growth our school has had and the amazing things that will follow.
The first quarter is beginning to wind down, and students are beginning to settle into the new year. Although it is still the start of the year, there has been no shyness of excitement.
This month at Samuel Everett School Of Innovation, we partnered with Eagleton College and Career Academy, and hosted the first football game on our field at SESI since 1976, and won. Students were extremely excited and made it well known. The student section theme was “blue-out” and it did not disappoint. With a combination of face paint and pom-poms, the student section was bringing the theme to life. Being able to host these events is an amazing time for SESI students and teachers alike. The school spirit brings the school to life and creates an amazing atmosphere.
SESI is also happy to announce that this year we will be having a bowling team for the high school. This is a new opportunity for our school and students. It allows students to combine a lovable activity with competitiveness, creating a great environment. It also is allowing students to meet each other and make new friends. Bowling is a great sport for those who have a competitive spirit and love the excitement of competition. The bowling team had a match on Sept. 26 at Crest Lanes.
This month, we introduced a new clothing design to the school. The design is the original SESI logo from the 1970s, and faculty proudly displayed them. These shirts will be made available to students and parents shortly, make sure to be on the lookout for them.
Fall break is Oct. 3-7.
SESI is continuing its partnership with ECCA and allowing students to participate in other sports and programs. Students are able to participate in programs such as HOSA, which is an amazing program which can provide many opportunities. Sports like volleyball and cross country, are also given for students to take part in.
Trending Recipe Videos
Sydney Gregory is the high school correspondent for Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.