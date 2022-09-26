Samuel Everett School of Innovation is very different from other schools in the area. It is a hybrid school which means that students are partially online and partially in person. Each grade attends a lab for each of their classes once a week, like a normal school day. During the rest of the week, students take their chromebooks home and do their assignments throughout the four other days they aren’t attending an in person class.
As an eighth grader, I really enjoy the flexibility we have with our schedules. Teachers give guidelines for when we may want to do certain things; but it truly is flexible depending on your preferences. Unlike other schools, students are allowed to complete test corrections, which consists of explaining why you got a question wrong so you can have another chance to improve your grade. Some teachers require you to come into a room we have called the Learning Lab to complete corrections.
The Learning Lab is a room in our school designated for kids who want to come in and have an environment to study in. Students can come and go from the learning lab as they please and there is always a teacher willing to help you. Due to not having as many students as other schools, the class sizes are much smaller. Smaller classes are convenient because it is easier to ensure the whole class understands what we learned the week before.
Samuel Everett School of Innovation has partnered with Eagleton College and Career Academy to combine our sport opportunities. They have access to our sports, and we have access to theirs. Between the two schools, we are provided with sports like basketball, cross country, tennis and football. At Samuel Everett School of Innovation, both the students and staff work extra hard to have a growth mindset. Teachers don’t want you to just do your work, they want you to learn from it too. With help from the students and staff, I believe we have pulled together a helpful opportunity for kids who want to improve themselves.
Sydney Drake is the middle school correspondent for Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
