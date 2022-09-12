Lots of exciting things have happened in the month of August at Union Grove Middle.
Union Grove was recognized as a Five Star School. We are incredibly proud of the administrators, teachers and students.
Lyla Carter did a great job in her horse racing, making UGMS very proud of her.
Betsy Tillett, head of the Student Council, announced who will be in the Student Council this year on Friday, Aug. 26. Congratulations to Brayden Crye, Georgie Roddy, Logan Hill, Luke Bolinger, Riley Brown, Taylor Ford, Reed Lawson, Madison Brisbin, Brooke Barnett, Briley Banks, Casen Roddy, Kate Morton, Anna Sims, Analise Evenson, Carolyn Sholtss, Katelyn Coleman, MacKenna Cook, Eli Lima, Kristina Crabtree, Riley Patton, Breanna McCarter, Evelyn Rojas, Leslie Lafron, Owen Brabec, Dre Puckett, Payton Woosley, Jaidyn Cruess, Jack Rodgers, Greyson Hill, Lyla Carter, Trinity Johnson, Brayden Kirby, Grace Hines, Alyssa Brown, Troy Top, Gaven McLemore, Becca Baumgardener, Cory Hatcher, Autum Clouse, Jaden Johnson, Kayleigh Dundon, Kaylee Lunsford and Abigail Fox.
YOKE has started again, which will be held in the cafeteria on Tuesday afternoons starting at 3:30 going till 4:30. Another thing that has restarted is FCA which will be held in Mrs. Crye’s room on Friday mornings from 7:40 till 8.
Coupon books are also now on sale, so buy them while you can. You can purchase one by contacting the school office or by asking a UGMS student. Buying coupon books would be very helpful to the school with fundraising. Another thing that would help the school with fundraising would be linking your Kroger Plus Card to the UGMS library. You can do this through the Kroger app, and it would be a huge help because Kroger donates a percentage to the school library.
Upcoming date, with Scholastic Book Fair is coming up the week of Sept. 19. UGMS band performed with the William Blount band Sept. 9 for eighth grade night. Also”Celebrate Freedom” week is Sept. 16-20. This week we have many fun things planned, which include having Red, White and Blue day on Sept. 16, during which we will be having red, white and blue foods in the cafeteria. Another thing we will be having is fun facts and freedom quilts, this will be held in the cafeteria on Sept. 19-20. Freedom quilts will be made in ELA classes.
In all, the start of the 2022-2023 school year has been great so far.
Trending Recipe Videos
Abigail Fox is the school correspondent from Union Grove Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.