Students worked together to raise money for the homecoming dance at William Blount Ninth Grade Academy, Sept. 5-9.
William Blount’s softball team, agriculture and many other clubs competed to raise the most money for the dance. There was also a homecoming carnival held on Sept. 9 that was also held to help raise money for the dance. The carnival had an assortment of activities; that included one where you could pay to dunk a teacher into water. You could also enjoy games, food trucks and much more.
As for the dance, it was themed, “Glow Crazy!” and took place on Sept. 10, at the Main Campus Cafe from 7- 10 p.m. The tickets were $20 and were not sold at the door.
During the week of Sept. 12-16, students and staff dressed to show their school spirit, keeping in mind that all attire chosen had to abide by the dress code. Monday was Bed Heads vs. Millionaires, where many students and few teachers chose to wear sleepwear. Tuesday was New School vs. Old School, where students and teachers wore onesies or carried canes. One teacher, Mrs. Leatherwood, was seen wearing a blowup baby suit. Wednesday was Greece vs. Grease, where most teachers and students could be seen walking through the halls wearing either togas and golden leaf headpieces, or wearing ‘50s style attire, including poodle skirts and Pink Lady jackets. Thursday was Heroes vs. Villains, where teachers wore superhero shirts, students could be seen wearing Harry Potter Griffyndor and Slytherin costumes, and some dressed as Disney villains such as the Evil Queen or even Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb. Friday was William Blount vs. and throughout the halls, the freshman and the teachers were seen wearing gray shirts, or their Willam Blount T-shirts with blue and orange painted on their faces. These past two weeks were full of excitement for the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy.
Emma Hernandez is the school correspondent from William Blount Ninth Grade Academy.
