The first month of school has been rather eventful for teachers, students and clubs/sports teams alike.
Almost two weeks ago, fundraising began for homecoming. During homecoming, clubs and sports teams nominate a candidate to run in the contest. By raising $500, a candidate and their escort will be recognized during the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 16, against Science Hill.
Whichever team raises the most money wins.
All of the clubs fundraise in different ways. However, there are some schoolwide events such as the rummage sale, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 27. On this day, various clubs set up tables full of goods to sell at the Ninth Grade Academy from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is a homecoming dance coming up for students in which choir, tennis, drama, FBLA, cheerleading, HOSA, Model UN, yearbook, softball, girls basketball, band, volleyball, dance, track and criminal justice will be dividing whatever funds are earned.
Also, there will be a tailgate on Sept. 9, the night of the football game against Heritage, in which multiple clubs will be set up and selling to raise money.
In addition, a number of career and technical education clubsm such as SkillsUSA, mechatronics, culinary arts, engineering and technology, and FFA will be going to the Tennessee Valley Fair this month. Students will be entering various items in order to win contests and money.
ROTC has had an eventful month as well. Its back to school picnic at Louisville Point Park consisted of 250 people, including both cadets and family members. Furthermore, cadets demonstrated to students at Mary Blount Elementary School how to properly raise, lower and hold the American flag.
Clearly, the month of September has been an exciting and busy month for clubs at WBHS.
Emily Whitehead is the student correspondent for William Blount High School.
