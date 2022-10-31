The week of Oct. 17-21 was EPSO week across the state. EPSO stands for Early Post-Secondary Opportunity, and these consist of courses (such as dual enrollment classes), exams (such as AP and state dual credit exams), and certifications (earned through CTE programs) that result in post-secondary opportunities for high school students.
William Blount offers over 30 of these advantageous opportunities. During EPSO week, students and educators alike celebrated by participating in dress up days. Monday was “Zoom Call Day” (dress up clothes on top and comfy clothes on bottom), Wednesday was “Professional Dress Day” (dressing up like one would in a student’s desired profession), Thursday was “PPE Day” (wearing PPE like one would wear in a student’s desired profession) and Friday was “Anything But a Backpack Day” (students brought their supplies in anything other than a backpack).
Moreover, a number of guest speakers informed CTE students about opportunities in their desired career fields. Jenn Flatford representing Cherokee Millwrights, Josh Blair representing Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Harris representing Standard Aero, Dan Spear representing PCS, Michael Pettit representing Axis, Landra Beeler representing Massey Electric, Katheryn Dulap with Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Greg Newman of Roger L. Newman, Susan Porter representing Blount 911, Andy Bryant with Willocks Brothers, Emily Pennington of ASSEAL, Frank Chamberland with Auto Physicians and Sarah Taylor with Commercial Cutting Equipment — all spoke with numerous students.
A career fair was held in which 18 companies — including Blount Memorial Hospital, the U.S. Navy, Blount 911 Center, Blackberry Farms, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Malibu Boats, DENSO, Danny Davis, Cherokee, the U.S. Army, Massey Electric, AESSEAL, Axis Fabrication, Allcor, Boatmate, Harrison Construction, Willocks Brothers and Shoffner — were represented and visited by all freshman and CTE students.
Finally, according to Sara Bell, “31 students were put through mock interviews by industry professionals and given feedback on their interview skills.” Clearly, William Blount puts an emphasis on student success both in the present and future through exposure to numerous valuable opportunities.
AFJROTC announced its new Deputy Commander, c/Lt Col Alex Semmel. Also, according to Col. Carmella Lawson, “Cadet Maddie Britt was the guest speaker for the grand opening of Maddie’s Dream, a Susannah’s House inpatient program for mothers in drug and alcohol addiction treatment and their babies.”
Congratulations to these hardworking cadets. As a whole, cadets attended the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force party at McGhee Tyson Air Base, helped in the concessions stand during the University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida football game and performed a campus clean-up of William Blount. Furthermore, Col. Carmella Lawson, the senior aerospace science instructor, was aboard Honor Air Flight 31, an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. for 140 women veterans.
All in all, William Blount High School offers a number of opportunities for students, only a few of which are highlighted by the AFJROTC information report and the celebration of Early Post-Secondary Opportunity week.
