Over the past month, more than $44,000 was raised during homecoming fundraising.
The winners, announced Friday, Sept. 9, at the homecoming football game against Science Hill are Kaley Turner for softball, Emily Anthony for volleyball and Dom Goins for baseball.
Other homecoming candidates were Christina Bennett for Air Force Junior ROTC, Jayda Buchanan for Art Club, Rachel Jablonski for band, Bayler Cupp for boys tennis, Maleigha Wright for cheerleading, Meaghan Dunne for choir, Rylee Grady for Criminal Justice Club, Ashlyn Davis for dance, Matt Smith for drama, Jennifer Reyes-Molina for FBLA, Chad Cowden for FFA, Karley Rule for girls basketball, Chloie O’Dell for girls tennis, Ellie Housley for HOSA, Anna Waters for lacrosse, Sydney McCarder for Model UN, Emily Suddarth for SkillsUSA, Emily Groover for soccer, Anna Jones for track and field, and Sierra Ion for yearbook.
Additionally, on Monday, Sept. 12, multiple clubs traveled to the Tennessee Valley Fair, and many students had winning entries. According to teacher Timothy Smith, SkillsUSA winners include Seth Ray, Austin Newwell and Rylan Barnes who placed third in Electronics; and Sean Dove and Nate Cox placed first in Pneumatics. Teacher Mike Whitehead informed that winning students for FFA included McKenzie Libbey in first place for jumbo brown eggs; Taylor White in first place for medium brown eggs; Alissa Sizemore in first place for small brown eggs; Bobbie Patterson in third place for table size okra; Julie Hill in second place for green bell peppers; Emily Whitehead in first place for 10 cayenne peppers, dark extracted honey and light extracted honey, and fourth place for 12 small red tomatoes; Eli Whitehead in first place for 10 red cayenne peppers, nail box, fire rake, jig for drilling round metal and carpenter’s tool box, and second place for 12 small red tomatoes, 10 jalapeno peppers, and tree dibble; William Blount FFA in first place for 10 jalapeno peppers and third place for ornamental horticulture display; Chaz Tipton in first place for butternut squash; Zoie Haun in second place for light amber extracted honey; Cassie McMahan in third place for dark amber extracted honey; Cayden Yates in second place for soil auger, wood float and metal saw horse, and third place for tree dibble; Robert Harmon in first place for soil auger, wood float, tree dibble and best job of plug soldering; Jeremiah Delozier in first place for small wood project and metal saw horse and third place for wood float; Chad Cowden in first place for cutting board; Destiny Allen in second place for cutting board; Tamara McKelvey in third place for cutting board; James Adams in second place for small wood project; Branden Griffin in third place for agricultural photography color — people; and Hannah Everett in fourth place for agricultural photography black and white — animal.
Moreover, choir director Chris Clift informed that seniors Clayton Austin, Lucy George and Rachel Jablonski and sophomores Sierra Shallcross and Jacob Turner have qualified for the All-East Honor Choirs. Alternates are senior William Ackerman and sophomores Brayden Justice and Dakota Shallcross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.