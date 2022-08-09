THE TORNADOES PRINCIPAL: Caleb Tipton ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Josh Stephens HEAD COACH: Brian Nix (first season) ASSISTANT COACHES: Johnathan Harris, Richard Gamble, Brian Gossett, David Sweetland, Chris Collett, Carlos Lopez, Ben Love, Peyton James, Jeff Hickman, Hubert Roberson, Alex Taylor, Drew Harmon, Jake Warwick, Dakota Summers. ALCOA COLORS: Maroon & Aluminum CLASS: Region 2-3A HOME: Goddard Field at Bill Bailey Stadium STATE TITLES: 20 — 1977, '78, '79, '89, 2000, '04, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '13, '15, '16, '17, '18, '19, '20, '21 PLAYOFF RECORD: 126-15 in 35 appearances LAST SEASON: Led by Mr. Football winner Caden Buckles at quarterback, Alcoa won nine of its 10 regular season games, two of which were decided via forfeit, before rolling through the postseason. Against East Nashville in the Class 3A state championship game, Buckles tallied four touchdowns, including three on the ground, as the Tornadoes won 45-14 to claim their eighth straight state title.

RISING STAR Sophomore tight end Eli Owens is already getting serious attention from Power 5 programs; he picked up an offer from Tennessee, as well as other schools, earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete will have to meet expectations this year and later on, though, for his stock to keep rising.

KEY LOSSES It’s hard to overstate the impact Mr. Football winner Caden Buckles had in leading Alcoa to its seventh straight title last season, and his leadership will be more than difficult to replace. The Tornadoes also lost versatile playmaker Major Newman, who signed with Army. He led the team in receiving with 382 yards and seven touchdowns.

PRESSURE IS ON Nix said Alcoa’s offensive line “is probably going to be the strength of our team right now.” With standout Lance Williams leading the way, it’s easy to see why, but that also sets the unit up for a make-or-break campaign. The Tornadoes’ line will need to be proficient in both run and pass blocking all season if Alcoa hopes to claim an eighth straight state title.

CIRCLE THIS ONE It may not have an impact in the region standings, but Nix compares Alcoa’s yearly matchup with Maryville — the Battle of Pistol Creek — to the annual Army-Navy game. The Tornadoes lost 30-27 last season and haven’t beaten the Rebels since 2018, adding even more fuel to the fire for the Sept. 9 showdown. “With the Maryville game, it’s big because it’s big to our kids and our community,” Nix said.

BY THE NUMBERS 8: Alcoa has won seven consecutive Class 3A state championships and will be looking for its eighth this season. 3: Maryville defeated Alcoa by only three points, 30-27, last season, handing the Tornadoes their only loss. They’ll hope to close that slim gap this time around. 215: Former coach Gary Rankin won a whopping 215 games during his 16-year run at Alcoa. New head man Brian Nix starts his own tally this season.

2021 RESULTS Alcoa 41, Rhea County 13 Alcoa 56, Gatlinburg-Pittman 7 Alcoa 63, Northview Academy 8 Maryville 30, Alcoa 27 Alcoa 1, Pigeon Forge 0, C-19 Alcoa 21, Knoxville West 20 (2OT) Alcoa 38, Cookeville 0 Alcoa 1, Union County 0, C-19 Alcoa 42, Tyner Academy 0 Alcoa 64, Austin-East 0 PLAYOFFS Alcoa 1, Johnson County 0, C-19 Alcoa 63, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0 Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0 Alcoa 42, Giles County 12 Alcoa 45, East Nashville 14

2022 SCHEDULE 08.19 .. at Rhea County 08.25 .. at Gatlinburg-Pittman• 09.01 .. Northview Academy• 09.09 .. at Maryville 09.16 .. Pigeon Forge• 09.22 .. West 09.29 .. at Cookeville 10.14 .. Union County• 10.21 .. Tyner Academy 10.28 .. at Austin-East•

ROSTER No. .. First .. Last .. Grade .. Ht .. Wt .. Position 1 .. Kaden .. Bogan .. Jr .. 5’9” .. 220 .. TE/DL 2 .. Aaron .. Davis .. Sr .. 5’10” .. 205 .. WR/LB 3 .. Dawson .. Sweetland .. Jr .. 5’11” .. 140 .. WR/DB 4 .. Luke .. Cannon .. So .. 6’3” .. 150 .. WR/DB 5 .. Juwelz .. Scales .. Jr .. 5’9” .. 165 .. RB/LB 6 .. Shannon .. Salter .. So .. 5’9” .. 235 .. RB/LB 7 .. Elijah .. Cannon .. Jr .. 6’0” .. 200 .. RB/LB 8 .. Colby .. Barrett .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. RB/LB 9 .. Jordan .. Harris .. Sr .. 5’11” .. 165 .. RB/LB 10 .. Wyatt .. McClure .. So .. 6’3” .. 175 .. QB/DB 11 .. Zach .. Lunsford .. Sr .. 6’2” .. 190 .. QB 12 .. Eli .. Graf .. So .. 5’7” .. 145 .. QB/DB 13 .. Reed .. Gossett .. Jr .. 5’3” .. 140 .. WR/LB 14 .. Gage .. Porter .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. QB/DB 15 .. Graham .. Coulter .. So .. 6’3” .. 170 .. QB/LB 16 .. Garrison .. Stephens .. So .. 5’11” .. 150 .. WR/DB 17 .. Braden .. Barnes .. So .. 5’10” .. 145 .. WR/DB 18 .. Brennen .. Duggan .. Jr .. 5’9” .. 165 .. WR/DB 19 .. Kyrin .. Tyson .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. K 20 .. Bacon .. Lauderback .. Jr .. 5’11” .. 145 .. K 21 .. Logan .. Jenkins .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. RB/LB 23 .. Kendarrious .. Toomes .. So .. 5’9” .. 185 .. RB/LB 24 .. Jake .. Bledsoe .. Fr .. xx .. xx ..TE/LB 25 .. Blair .. Goodson .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. RB/LB 27 .. Tide .. Stokely .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. xx 30 .. Carter .. Cowart .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. xx 33 .. Samir .. Shereef .. Sr .. 5’9” .. 220 .. RB/DL 31 .. Andrew .. Junge .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. WR/DB 34 .. Demetrius .. Kyle .. So .. xx .. xx .. RB/DB 40 .. Cole .. Welch .. Jr .. 5’8” .. 150 .. RB/LB 42 .. Miguel .. Cooper .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. TE/LB 44 .. Eli .. Owens .. So .. 6’3” .. 220 .. TE/DL 45 .. Joe .. McCord .. Jr .. 6’1” .. 230 .. TE/DL 50 .. Tyler .. Spurling .. Sr .. 6’1” .. 205 .. TE/DL 51 .. Brett .. Akers .. So .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 52 .. Bryshaun .. Williams .. Jr .. 5’10” .. 240 .. OL/DL 53 .. Tyler .. Jeffries .. Sr .. 6’4” .. 295 .. OL 54 .. Riley .. Long .. Sr .. 6’2” .. 235 .. OL/DL 55 .. Axel .. Gonzales-Castillo .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 56 .. Brayden .. Cornett .. Jr .. 5’9” .. 185 .. OL/LB 58 .. Rhyin .. McCourt .. So .. 5’10” .. 260 .. OL/DL 59 .. Josh .. Hall .. Sr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 60 .. Blake .. Shults .. So .. 5’2” .. 145 .. OL/DL 61 .. Elijah .. Williams .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 62 .. Charlie .. Cowart .. Jr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 63 .. Isaiah .. Emert .. So .. 6’0” .. 240 .. OL/DL 64 .. Canaan .. Spurling .. Jr .. 6’2” .. 280 .. OL/DL 65 .. Eli .. Burchfield .. Jr .. 6’4” .. 260 .. OL/DL 66 .. Colyn .. Yontz .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 67 .. Elijah .. Carter .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 68 .. Mason .. Martin .. So .. 6’1” .. 190 .. OL/DL 71 .. A.J. .. Varner .. Sr .. 6’2” .. 285 .. OL/DL 72 .. Colton .. Moore .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 73 .. Jacob .. Crowe .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 75 .. Fillip .. Smith .. So .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 76 .. Dalton .. Coleman .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 78 .. Eryon .. Davis .. Jr .. 5’10’’ .. 305 .. OL/DL 79 .. Lance .. Williams .. Sr .. 6’4” .. 300 .. OL/DL 80 .. JaColby .. Cooper .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. WR/DB 81 .. Jack .. Tarwater .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. WR/DB 82 .. Bryce .. Hayes .. Jr .. 6’3” .. 220 .. TE/DL 84 .. Charlie .. Sharpe .. Jr .. 5’11” .. 110 .. WR/DB 85 .. Elijah .. Jones .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. WR/LB 86 .. Yusif .. Mahmudov .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. WR/DB 87 .. Nolan .. Henry .. So .. 5’8” .. 150 .. WR/DB 88 .. Garrett .. Breeden .. Fr .. xx .. xx .. TE/DL 98 .. Ben .. Lewis .. So .. xx .. xx .. OL/DL 99 .. Larry .. Hicks .. Jr .. 5’8” .. 265 .. OL/DL