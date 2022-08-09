Greenback is happy to not be in a rush. This time last year, coach Ethan Edmiston had only been in the job for about two months, and the Cherokees were scrambling to prepare as their season opener approached. That meant installing a functioning offense and defense and creating chemistry among the staff and players, among a myriad of other tasks.
What followed was a 3-7 season in which Greenback showed some promise under its first-year coach, including winning two of its first four games, but struggled down the stretch before being eliminated by Cloudland in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Things have changed since that rushed first summer. Edmiston has now had a year to incorporate his philosophy, and his players have had time to buy into it.
The result is a roster that looks similar to last year’s, but enters the 2022 season with a finer grasp on what the entire program is looking to accomplish.
“We’re really excited as a team and a coaching staff,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We’ve got a lot of talented players coming back, returning eight starters on offense and defense.
“Last summer, we were trying to get everything installed, working new quarterbacks and (a) new offense. We probably made it a little more complicated than we should have last year.”
Edmiston isn’t disregarding what happened during his first season, though. He saw his players battle each week of the season, one that included close losses to Oneida, Midway and Oakdale, and many of those same players return not only a year older, but with a year’s worth of improvement under their belts.
“The kids, they played hard every game (last season),” Edmiston said. “Played a lot of sophomores. Those guys have worked hard in the offseason and they’re going to be juniors this year. We’ve got good leadership on this team and we’re excited about this group.”
That excitement has trickled down to the players, who also notice a difference and are looking to capitalize on it.
“I think we’re more focused this year,” junior Caden Lawson said. “Last year, we had some discipline issues, but this year, I think we’re taking care of that. So it should be more fun.”
OFFENSE
Lawson will be counted on plenty in Greenback’s offense this season. He and fellow junior Kooper Williams are the Cherokees’ main options at quarterback following the graduation of Micah Franklin, who was Region 2-1A’s Offensive Back of the Year in 2021.
It won’t be the first time Lawson or Williams runs the show for Greenback, as they both manned the role at different times last season when Franklin was out. Lawson led the Cherokees to an overtime win over Oliver Springs, while Williams totaled three touchdowns in their first-round playoff loss at Cloudland.
They’ve both impressed Edmiston during the preseason.
“Through the summer, we had several guys getting reps (at quarterback),” Edmiston said. “Kind of split up the reps in that because Caden Lawson played against Oliver Springs and got the win and Kooper (Williams) played really well in the playoffs. So we had some options, some guys with experience.
“Those two guys have had a really good summer. Lawson has really stepped up in the passing game. I feel very comfortable with where we are at the quarterback position.”
Rounding out the Cherokees’ quarterback room is freshman Madden McNeil, who has already proven his worth to Edmiston.
“(McNeil) is really impressive for a freshman,” Edmiston said. “So we’ll have some depth there.”
Lawson and Williams are both experienced at playing wide receiver, too, so whichever doesn’t start at quarterback will likely be one of the Cherokees’ top receiving threats alongside junior Connor James, another returning starter.
Juniors Landon Clifford and Michael Payne should get the bulk of the carries at running back in an offense designed to get the ball to top players early and often.
“Our skill positions, we pretty much have everybody back besides Micah (Franklin),” Edmiston said. “So I feel like overall we’re in a good spot there.”
“I think it’s going to be way better this year because we actually had time to practice it,” Lawson added. “(Edmiston) came in late (last year), so I think the offense will be developed much better this year.”
DEFENSE
While Greenback’s offense will be buoyed by returners, that’s even more true for its defense, which brings back a plethora of starters from last season, including a group of talented and experienced defensive backs.
“I would say our team’s strength right now is the defense with the eight guys that we have back from last season,” Edmiston said. “We return our entire secondary from last year and all of our DBs last year made First Team All-Region. We had an All-State DB in Michael Payne and they were all sophomores last year, so that group will be together for two more years. I’m excited about them.”
As with many high school teams, Greenback is largely made up of two-way players, some of whom should make an impact on both sides of the ball. That includes Clifford, also a standout linebacker who was second on the team in tackles last season.
“He’s a really tough, hard-hitting football player, plays running back and linebacker, really tough kid, so he’ll have a big year this year,” Edmiston said.
Greenback’s other returning top tacklers hail from the defensive line, a group headlined by junior Eli Tyson and senior Isiah Flowers. They bring a valuable mix of production and leadership to the line of scrimmage for the Cherokees.
“Our defensive end, Eli Tyson, he was one of the top tacklers, tackles for-a-loss last year,” Edmiston said. “Isiah Flowers started most of the year at defensive end, played some defensive tackle. He’s a senior captain this year. There’s a lot of talent and a lot of returning starters on defense as well as offense, but (defense) is definitely a team strength this year.”
“I’m excited how everyone’s going to develop this season, and just to have fun, be energetic and just be explosive throughout the whole team,” Flowers added.
The major concern for the Cherokees defense is the loss of Braden Matoy, whose play at middle linebacker last season earned him the region’s Linebacker of the Year award. He was the cornerstone of the unit for Greenback and leaves a big hole that will need to be filled if plans for a year-two breakthrough are to be realized.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Another position that was in question for Greenback was placekicker, but the Cherokees seem to have found their answer in unique fashion.
Freshman Vanessa Owens, who also plays on the girls soccer team, recently joined the football program and is expected to kick field goals and PATs for the Cherokees.
“Our kicker from last season is not on the team this year, so we were just telling the players that we needed to find us a kicker,” Edmiston said. “The girls soccer (team) was practicing, so some of the kids went out and recruited her.”
Four of Greenback’s 10 games last season were decided by three points or less, so Owens’ kicks could have a major impact on the Cherokees’ success this season. She’s certainly preparing for that to be the case.
“Ever since the kids asked her if she could do it, she’s been coming to practice every day and kicking and working out,” Edmiston said. “She’s doing girls soccer and football. We just had a scrimmage and she did well on her PATs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.