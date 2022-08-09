THE CHEROKEES PRINCIPAL: Michael Casteel ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Jessica Spafford HEAD COACH: Ethan Edmiston (2nd season) 3-7; Playoffs 0-1 ASSISTANT COACHES: Gray Williams, Tanner Hanley, Tony Hitson, Samuel McCloud, Brian Hanley, Bryce Ruis, Tim Vineyard, Tyler Jones. GREENBACK COLORS: Orange & Black CLASS: Region 2-1A HOME: Cooper Field STATE TITLES: 2 — 1987, 2017 PLAYOFF RECORD: 49-28 in 30 appearances LAST SEASON: Greenback fielded an up-and-down start to the season, losing its first two games before blowing out Sunbright, 57-0, and claiming an overtime win over Oliver Springs, 20-14. The Cherokees struggled the rest of the way, though, winning just one of their last five regular season contests. They still advanced to the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, where they were eliminated in a road loss to Cloudland.

RISING STARS Winning the line of scrimmage will be key if Greenback hopes to improve, and the Cherokees boast several offensive linemen who have shown early promise. Edmiston pointed specifically at sophomore Isaac Akins, who is expected to play a key role on the line. Junior Cade Brown could also have an impact as both an offensive lineman and at defensive end.

KEY LOSSES Greenback graduated two leaders on both sides of the ball: quarterback Micah Franklin and middle linebacker Braden Matoy. Both earned All-Region billing and also contributed at other positions.

PRESSURE IS ON Winning games in high school football often comes down to running the ball effectively. Lots of Greenback’s offensive talent is in its backfield with Caden Lawson or Kooper Williams at quarterback and Landon Clifford and Michael Payne at tailback. They’ll have to successfully tote the ball each game if the Cherokees hope to pull out wins this season.

CIRCLE THIS ONE Greenback lost a heartbreaker to region foe Midway, 29-28, last season when quarterback Micah Franklin was stopped short on a two-point conversion attempt, eliminating its chances at a No. 2 seed in Region 2-1A. The Cherokees travel to Midway on Oct. 21, and they may have more than the standings on their mind as they battle the Green Wave.

BY THE NUMBERS 2: Ethan Edmiston enters his second season as Greenback’s coach. He was hired last summer, but this year, he and his team have had more time to prepare. 3: All three of Greenback’s wins last season came against region foes. The Cherokees will look to get above .500 in Region 2-1A this year. 36: Greenback has 36 players on its 2022 roster. Many of them will be asked to play both ways, so managing fatigue will be another factor in the team’s success this season.

2021 RESULTS Boyd Buchanan 63, Greenback 0 Oneida 17, Greenback 14 Greenback 57, Sunbright 0 Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14 (OT) Loudon 34, Greenback 12 Coalfield 49, Greenback 0 Greenback 38, Harriman 36 (OT) Midway 29, Greenback 28 Oakdale 16, Greenback 14 PLAYOFFS Cloudland 42, Greenback 24

2022 SCHEDULE 08.19 .. at Boyd Buchanan 08.26 .. Oneida 09.02 .. Sunbright• 09.09 .. at Knoxville Webb 09.16 .. at Oliver Springs• 09.23 .. at Loudon 10.07 .. Coalfield• 10.14 .. Harriman• 10.21 .. at Midway• 10.28 .. Oakdale•

ROSTER No. .. Name .. Grade .. Position 1 .. Cody Lewis .. Fr .. WR/DB 2 .. Connor James .. Jr .. WR/DB 3 .. Madden McNeil .. Fr .. QB/LB 4 .. Chad Davis .. So .. WR/DB 6 .. Caden Lawson .. Jr .. QB/WR/DB 7 .. Michael Payne .. Jr .. RB/DB 9 .. Cade Breedlove .. 8th .. RB/DB 12 .. Luke Bowling .. Jr .. WR/DB 13 .. Jaden Deibler .. Sr .. TE/LB 14 .. Kooper Williams .. Jr .. QB/WR/DB 15 .. Eli Tyson .. Jr .. TE/DE 17 .. Cooper Holt .. 8th .. WR/DB 20 .. Cameron Wilbur .. 8th .. RB/DB 23 .. Landon Clifford .. Jr .. RB/LB 24 .. Cason Workman .. Jr .. RB/LB 26 .. Vanessa Owens .. Fr .. K 33 .. Folsom Silver .. Sr .. RB/LB 35 .. Ashton Orr .. Sr .. RB/LB 44 .. Cade Stinnett .. Fr .. RB/LB 50 .. Cade Brown .. Jr .. OL/DE 51 .. Caedon Mull .. Fr .. OL/DL 52 .. Sam Garland .. Fr .. OL/DL 53 .. Austin Justice .. So .. OL/DL 55 .. Isaac Akins .. So .. OL/DL 56 .. Luke Morris .. Fr .. OL/DL 57 .. Bryson Ownsby .. Fr .. OL/DL 58 .. Dalton Woodruff .. Fr .. OL/DL 59 .. Tate Anderson .. 8th .. OL/DL 60 .. Isiah Flowers .. Sr .. OL/DL 63 .. Teiryn Wayman .. Fr .. OL/DL 65 .. Justin Lett .. Fr .. OL/DL 67 .. Austin Munsey .. Jr .. OL/DL 75 .. Cooper Barrow .. 8th .. OL/DL 76 .. Jude Brown .. Jr .. OL/DL 79 .. L.T. Yates .. Sr .. OL/DL 80 .. Michael Little .. Fr .. WR/DB