Peyton Cooper sat underneath the uprights in the southwest end zone of Shields Stadium for 30 minutes after the final buzzer sounded on Maryville’s Class 6A semifinal loss to Oakland last season.
A handful of plays separated the Rebels from either playing for the program’s 18th state championship or from another loss to the Patriots. The sorrow of being that close and falling short still lingers, but with defeat came hope.
Two years ago, Maryville suffered a 42-point loss to Oakland — its largest margin of defeat since 1957. A 24-14 defeat showed the Rebels were not far from getting back to the mountaintop.
“It’s something we look back on a lot,” Cooper told The Daily Times. “It’s something that we keep close and something that drives us.”
Maryville has only gone two straight seasons without a state championship twice since 2000 (2008-09, 2015-16). The last time it failed to collect a Gold Ball for three consecutive years was 1995-97.
The Rebels are tasked with replacing one of the program’s most talented senior classes in their attempt to stop the drought at two, but that has not tempered roster expectations, especially with Oakland and Summitt — last year’s Class 6A runner-up — also reloading.
“When you play football at Maryville, the expectation is that you’re going to win every game you play,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “That doesn’t always happen, obviously, but that’s still our goal. Our kids want to win, and I don’t want to take that competitive spirit away from them. They signed up to play football at Maryville knowing full well that the last two decades have been pretty successful. There is going to be pressure that comes with that, but at the same time, we don’t need to change what we’re doing because we’ve been so close.
“Oakland is the standard right now. The last two years, they’ve set the bar. It’s up to us to try and change that, but we’re not worried about them right now. I hope we have a chance to play in the semifinals again, but right now we’re just trying to win the first one.”
OFFENSE
Maryville has started a homegrown quarterback in each of Hunt’s first five seasons at the helm of the program.
That changes this season as William Blount transfer Matthew Clemmer replaces Carson Webb Jones, who signed with Furman, under center.
Clemmer admitted that attempting to grasp an offense that most quarterbacks take years to master in a single offseason has been challenging, but Hunt has praised the mentality that Clemmer entered the situation with and the growth it has led to.
“If you’re going to come in and try and do all this in one year, you have to be coachable, and he’s probably the textbook definition of coachable,” Hunt said. “He’s also quietly competitive, very similar to how Carson was.
“He has done a phenomenal job learning what to do. He still has a long way to go, but I’ve been super impressed with how he has continued to improve each day.”
Clemmer got the benefit of building a rapport with a fresh crop of targets after Maryville graduated four of its top five receivers (Markel Fortenberry, DJ Burks, Jackson Phillips and Carson Walker Jones).
DJ Gillins, a transfer from Westside High School (Fla.), and junior Zeek McCoy are competing for the starting X-receiver role, but Hunt stated he views both as guys who need to play. Seniors Caleb Dunford, Jax Kirby and Eli Cobble are battling at Z-receiver and senior Eli Elkins and junior Cannon Johnson are contending for the tight end/Y-receiver spot.
“We’re learning together,” Clemmer said. “I get to see how guys turn out of this route, how he turns out of another one and where we want to slow down into the right reads. I think it’s helped all of us.”
The creation of an efficient and effective air attack is paramount to Maryville’s state championship chances, but the offense will center around the backfield duo of Virginia commit Noah Vaughn and junior Gage LaDue.
Vaughn earned a Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State selection last season after rushing for 1,611 yards and 22 touchdowns on 182 carries. LaDue tallied 513 yards and nine touchdowns on 65 carries a year ago and should factor heavily in the passing game this season as well.
“I think we’re going to be a great duo because we complement each other in our playing style,” Vaughn said. “I think I’m going to have a really good senior season and (LaDue is) going to have a breakout year because he is going to get the opportunity he needs to do his thing.”
The offensive line that will pave the way for Vaughn and LaDue features three new starters (sophomore Alex Boyd, senior Houston Ratledge and junior Blake Heckmann) alongside Liberty commit Cal Grubbs and senior Jay Adams.
“Cal has done a great job of understanding he is going to have to lead this year, and, boy, have they listened to him,” Hunt said. “I’m excited about this group. We’re not there yet, but anytime you can bring a centerpiece like Cal back and a guy like Jay who has played a lot of football here, it makes it a lot easier.”
DEFENSE
Maryville was spoiled by having a talent like Burks at safety the past three seasons.
Burks, who tied the program record for career interceptions, boasted a unique blend of athleticism and natural instinct that created a defensive playmaker whose value could not be overstated.
“There was definitely a comfortable feeling having DJ back there,” senior defensive end Jason Manaker said. “You could just feel his presence.”
A secondary without Burks was always due for regression, but a group that includes Johnson — the unit’s lone returning starter — junior Hutton Jones and seniors Drew Wallace and Ty Elder may be the Rebels’ biggest unknown heading into the season.
“You don’t just replace guys like (Burks), you do it as a team,” Hunt said.
“These are guys who have had three offseasons, played freshman and JV for a couple of years and now it’s their turn. I’m super excited to figure out who is going to go from somebody who nobody knows about to somebody who everybody is going to learn about early in the year.”
An inexperienced secondary in regards to playing time, not years, should benefit from an experienced front seven that is expected to shut down opposing ground games and get to the quarterback.
Manaker, Army commit Caleb Graham and senior Frankie Diaz combined for 23 tackles for loss last season along the defensive line. Cooper ranked second on the team with 127 total tackles a year ago while senior linebacker Jacob Richmond logged 58 tackles as a replacement to an injured Brayden Hoy.
“I don’t want to be cocky, but I honestly feel like we could be the best defense in the state,” Cooper said. “I feel like our front seven is going to dominate and our secondary is really going to step up.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Corbin Price returns for his fourth season as Maryville’s starting kicker with even more on his plate.
Price, who made six of his eight field-goal attempts and 71 of his 73 PATs last season, will add punting to his list of duties this season after Fortenberry served as the Rebels’ seldom-used punter the past two years. Price is also competing with freshman Preston Trentham for the role of kickoff specialist, which was filled by Trentham’s older brother, Charlie, last season.
“Corbin answers a lot of questions,” Hunt said. “I feel like Corbin has been here for 12 years. Career-wise, he’ll probably have every point record in Maryville history because he started since he was a freshman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.