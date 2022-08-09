Joe Osovet was impressed with the Heritage football team before he was even named the 10th coach in program history in February.
The Mountaineers went winless in three of their past four seasons, and yet, the effort from every player on the field was evident. It was a foundation that the former Tennessee assistant believed he could build a successful program upon.
The hire of Osovet and a coaching staff loaded with former collegiate assistants was accompanied by a swell of energy within the community. The locker room has responded, too, ratcheting up the work ethic that drew Osovet to Heritage in the first place.
“Our effort is insane this year,” senior defensive back Kyle Headrick told The Daily Times. “It’s a lot better than what it has been the past few years, and I think we have some more talent, too. There has been better execution and a lot more hard work.”
The past six months has been focused on infusing a group of kids with high motors with a heightened football IQ, especially on the offensive end where the Mountaineers will look like they never have before.
Heritage is not setting an expectation that includes a specific number of wins — at least not publicly — but there is a confidence that the days of 0-10 seasons are no more.
“I think we can have some success early on,” Osovet said. “What that success looks like, (who knows). We have to go out there and play good fundamental football, play the right way and play within the constructs of what we’ve taught these kids.
“I know it’s cliché, but if we do that, the scoreboard will take care of itself. It’s done that everywhere I’ve been, and we’re going to go along and use the same model as we go forward with this thing.”
“It’s been difficult being a part of all those losses, but it’s completely different than anything we’ve had here right now,” Headrick added. “I know this year we’ll bounce back.”
OFFENSE
A potential turnaround of the Heritage program will be predicated on the Bolt offense and its ability to be the success at the high school level that it had when Osovet was a junior college coach at Nassau (N.Y.) Community College and ASA College (N.Y.).
The Mountaineers utilized slow-paced offenses meant to shorten games under former coach Tim Hammontree, but that ideology did not bear sustainable success.
Osovet’s approach is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The up-tempo offense features run-pass options that forces opponents to defend multiple players after the snap in an effort to get defenses to play side-to-side instead of downhill.
“We just need to play fast,” junior quarterback Wesley Deck said. “Everybody needs to know their job and execute after the snap.”
The success of the offense falls on the shoulders of Deck, who will start under center for the second consecutive season, albeit under entirely different circumstances.
“In our offense, we give the keys to the car to the quarterback,” Osovet said. “He has to be the most cognitive football player on the football field. From a football IQ standpoint, and not just because he’s my quarterback, he’s one of the brightest kids I’ve seen. He might be brighter than some of the kids I had in college.
“There are a lot more things that go into it other than the cognitive part of it. You have to have the arm talent and the decision-making process, but he’s right up there. If we can get the skill players and the O-Line to get this thing right, he’s as dynamic as the other kids I’ve coached.”
Deck admits the acclimation to a new offense was difficult at first but has become easier as the season approaches.
The supporting cast around Deck has not grasped it quite as quick, but fall camp provided an opportunity to fine tune those faults before Heritage’s season opener against Maryville on Aug. 18.
“We need to be able to identify fronts, be able to communicate and be able to rely on the techniques and fundamentals that we give them in their toolbox to get us into the right plays,” Osovet said. “The great thing about this offense is we have answers for everything we’re going to see, but you have to be able to identify things and use those answers to get you in the right scenario to have a successful football play.”
DEFENSE
Offense may be the focal point of Heritage’s rebuild, but it will not mean much if the defense surrenders 41.2 points per game as it did last season.
Roster numbers are similar to what the Mountaineers boasted a year ago, meaning they are tasked with striking a balance between the offensive style it intends to win games with and still having an energy to expend on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re going to be a multiple defense because it fits our personnel better,” Osovet said. “If you’re going to use tempo on offense, you have to be creative on how you’re going to get to the quarterback on defense and how you’re going to get stops in certain scenarios. Football has become such a situational game, and especially at the high school level, if you’re going to have guys who platoon, you have to be creative.
“We’re going to play like our hair is on fire. We’re going to rally to the football, we’re going to be a good, fundamental tackling team and we have to create turnovers. That’s what wins you football games.”
Region 2-5A is loaded with athletes and Heritage struggled to contain them last season. Knox Central, Knoxville West and Knoxville Halls all scored 50-plus points on Heritage while Sevier County tallied 42.
The only teams the Mountaineers managed to hold under 30 points were Cocke County, Lenoir City and Class 4A Seymour.
Heritage believes it is better suited to slow teams down this season, and doing so would go a long way toward snapping a 23-game region losing streak that dates back to 2017.
“We can be really competitive this year,” Headrick said. “We have smart players, and we know what to do, so we’ll be able to execute. I think we can be pretty good.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Heritage sees an opportunity to further itself by utilizing special teams in ways other programs may not.
The Mountaineers want to be sound on field goals, extra points, protections and coverage to ensure they are not giving away any points, but they also want to be aggressive in an attempt generate takeaways and put the offense in better situations to succeed.
“I think it is one of the most overlooked pieces in high school football,” Osovet said. “You have to be very fundamentally sound in how you approach special teams because there is so much hidden yardage. You can win football games at this level if you’re sound in that (phase). We’re going to do a lot of things in terms of trying to go after it and block some punts, doing some unique things on extra points and field goals and create advantages.
“Where we are as a program right now, we have to be able to utilize special teams as an advantage for us to change field position and put points on the board.”
