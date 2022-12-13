Rhea County: Any concern about early outcomes, with a new head coach and quarterback taking over, were quickly blotted out by a masterful start from the Alcoa special teams units in its 38-21 season-opening win. Brennen Duggan took the opening kickoff 80 yards to open the scoring, then Jordan Harris outraced the Golden Eagles for a 72-yard punt return score. Alcoa’s offense then moved 80 yards in six plays with Eli Owens ramming into paydirt to finish a 21-yard touchdown reception from Zach Lunsford. A Bacon Lauderback 35-yard field goal and two more touchdown catches by Owens put the cap on Brian Nix’s first win as Alcoa’s coach.
Gatlinburg-Pittman: Alcoa overcame a frustrating first half to eventually earn a blowout win at Gatlinburg-Pittman, 52-17. Offensively, the Tornadoes struggled early, striking on a 68-yard run by Harris but also missing on a few scoring opportunities. Holding a 10-7 lead shortly before halftime, Harris took a swing pass from Zach Lunsford for a 63-yard touchdown to put Alcoa up two scores. The Tornadoes then outscored the Highlanders, 35-10, in the second half, cruising to their first region victory of the season.
Northview Academy: When Alcoa and Northview Academy faced off at Goddard Field, they each did so with first-year head coaches on both sidelines. That’s where the similarities ended as the Tornadoes dominated the Cougars, 61-6. Lunsford threw four touchdowns, one of which went for 49 yards to senior Aaron Davis, who typically made his impact as a standout linebacker. Elijah Cannon, who scored touchdowns via a 3-yard run, a 63-yard reception and a short pick-six, said he saw Alcoa “playing more together as a team” during the win.
Maryville: For Harris, there was no second-guessing himself as he snagged Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer’s fourth-down heave and ran it back 82 yards for the game-sealing touchdown in Alcoa’s 27-14 win in the Battle of Pistol Creek. Harris, who finished with 94 total yards and a touchdown on offense, was a part of both of Alcoa’s biggest plays of the night. He followed up Lunsford’s 2-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Brennen Duggan with a 32-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and also had the converting reception on third-and-long on a drive that ended with a Cannon touchdown in the final minutes. His long pick-six made Alcoa’s first win in the rivalry series since 2018 that much sweeter.
Pigeon Forge:Nix made a major decision early in the week to start sophomore Eli Graf at quarterback with Lunsford dealing with a knee injury. The underclassman signal caller completed 93% of his passes and threw four touchdowns in Alcoa’s 47-20 win. Alcoa stalled out in the red zone on its opening drive, but then scored on its next seven drives before the second- and third-string offense took over in the fourth quarter.
West: Alcoa’s only loss of the season came to Class 5A state champion Knoxville West in a 29-26 bout. The Tornadoes had one last chance to win with 14 seconds left on the clock, and on third-and-goal, Alcoa heaved up a prayer to the back corner of the end zone, but West came down with the sealing interception. The pick was one of two fourth-quarter interceptions that West hauled in as it outscored Alcoa, 15-6, in the final quarter. Alcoa led by six after three quarters until its first of two deciding turnovers, a 53-yard pick-six by Rebels linebacker John Carlevato. Alcoa responded with a a Lunsford rushing score on the goal line, but West drove 70 yards and running back Brayden Latham punched in the go-ahead touchdown from a yard out.
Cookeville: Cookeville opened the Thursday matchup between the two programs with an 80-yard scoring drive, but that’s all the Cavaliers could muster in Alcoa’s 35-7 victory. The Tornadoes were a relentless force on defense over the game’s final 46 minutes, holding the Cavaliers to minus-13 rushing yards, while Lunsford threw three touchdowns and Cannon and Harris both ran for scores.
Union County: The Tornadoes got three scores from Harris in the first half, had a mercy clock running by the second quarter and let several hands take snaps under center during a 49-0 region win over the Patriots. Harris ran the opening play from scrimmage 63 yards into the end zone, and he amassed 83 yards and two touchdowns during the first three Tornado snaps. He also added a 53-yard punt return touchdown.
Tyner Academy: After a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, Alcoa led by seven points at halftime, but scored 28 points in the third period to eventually win, 42-20. Tyner opened the second half with a touchdown drive, and on their first snap of the second half, the Tornadoes fumbled the ball. Jordan Harris soon recovered the Rams’ own loose football, though, and Alcoa scored on the ensuing drive, the first of four consecutive touchdowns. Nix said Harris’ fumble recovery “was probably the play of the game” against the eventual state champion Rams.
Austin-East: Asked about defense after the 37-0 win over Austin-East, Nix first focused on the second half efforts of his backup units, which refused to give up the shutout the Tornadoes had forged in the opening quarters. The pride in the second-team efforts was clear, even though the underclassmen weren’t quite as dominating as the first-team, which limited Austin-East to minus-8 yards in the first half. The Tornado offense could, and mostly did, score at will against the Roadrunners, as Alcoa scored twice before Austin-East collected a first down.
