Boyd-Buchanan:There was still plenty of optimism for the Cherokees as Boyd-Buchanan held a 13-point lead after one quarter. Their defense started the game on a positive note, recovering a fumble on the Buccaneers’ third offensive play, and Greenback seemed prepared to give its foe a fight across the next three periods. That wouldn’t happen. A 35-point explosion by Boyd-Buchanan in the second quarter made it a running clock affair after halftime, and Greenback was never able to recover in a 62-0 season-opening loss.
Oneida:In a defensive struggle, Greenback won the turnover war and made big plays when it counted to pull out a 13-10 win over Oneida. A stiff defensive effort saw Greenback force three turnovers by Oneida. The last, an interception by Landon Clifford that iced the contest in the final minute of play, allowed quarterback Caden Lawson to kneel twice from the victory formation. The Cherokees’ defense allowed one long pass completion before forcing a punt. Greenback had to punt the ball back, but Oneida was intercepted on its ensuing play, with Clifford darting in front of the intended receiver.
Sunbright:Junior quarterback Caden Lawson led Greenback to a commanding 55-14 victory over Sunbright to open region Region2-3A play, just as the Cherokees did a year ago. Lawson ended his night by completing 73% of his passes for 231 yards and three scores, while running for another. Lawson scrambled out of a broken pocket and extended the play on each of his three passing touchdowns, making the best with an injured offensive line.
Webb:Deep to receive the kickoff opening the second half, Greenback made the normally smart decision to let the ball go into the end zone for a touchback. The ball had another idea, and hitting around the 2-yard line, the pigskin somehow managed to twist backwards and skitter sideways along the Cherokee goal line. They alertly picked up the ball before Webb could score another easy touchdown but pinned Greenback deep in its own territory yet again. Such was the night for the Cherokees, as Webb took advantage of every miscue and unlucky bounce for a 48-7 beatdown of Greenback.
Oliver Springs:Greenback dropped its third game of the season, losing to Oliver Springs 21-0 after the Cherokees couldn’t make up for five turnovers. Greenback’s troubles started early. The Cherokees fumbled in the first quarter and Oliver Springs immediately made them pay for the turnover, as Bobcats’ quarterback Dakota Adkins took it in himself on a touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead on the Cherokees. Oliver Springs never looked back in its shutout victory.
Loudon:Loudon ran the ball seven times on its 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to open the scoring in its homecoming game against Greenback. The Redskins didn’t face a third down while wearing on the Cherokees’ undersized offensive line. The opening drive was a sign of what was to come throughout the evening. Loudon leaned on its size advantage to defeat Greenback, 48-20. Loudon’s running game dominated the evening with the Redskins totaling 221 yards on 31 rushes. That number was even more staggering in the first half, when Loudon totaled 174 rushing yards on just 19 carries.
Coalfield:Greenback looked to come up with a major upset against division foe No. 10 Coalfield on Friday night as it made its return home to Cooper Field in front of a packed homecoming crowd. The Cherokees played an aggressive, trailing by just one point, but Coalfield pulled away in the second half of a 40-6 loss. Coalfield outscored Greenback 33-0 in the second half to extend its losing streak to four games.
Harriman:Greenback’s urgency showed as it set the tone early and never looked back. The Cherokees dominated in all phases of the game en route to a 32-7 victory over Harriman, snapping their four-game losing streak. A stand-out performance by junior quarterback Lawson was the difference maker for the Cherokees. Lawson was stellar on both sides of the ball, ending the night with 102 yards on just four attempts with one passing and one rushing touchdown.
Midway:Greenback bucked its road struggles with a blowout 53-0 win over district rival Midway, its only away win of the 2022 campaign. After struggling to stop defenses on the road in multiple games this season, the Cherokees’ defense came alive on a cold night against the Green Wave. Greenback held Midway to just 78 yards on the game while forcing five turnovers. Offensively, Greenback shined on the ground. Multiple running backs saw action as three different Cherokees ran for touchdowns. The group totaled 277 yards on the ground through 34 attempts.
Oakdale:Greenback’s last home game of the season came down to the wire. The Cherokees’ lead seemed to dissolve as their offense went cold and Oakdale rallied within one possession in the third quarter. Despite the Cherokees being unable to put up points in the second half, they held on and narrowly escape with 20-14 victory over Oakdale. The saving grace for Greenback was its defensive unit that came together to force multiple turnovers on downs, getting the ball back to Caden Lawson and company, who set the Cherokees up with 20 points in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.