Maryville: Heritage’s defense showed promise by forcing two early fourth downs, but Maryville converted both, and opportunities like that were few and far between for Heritage in first-year coach Joe Osovet’s debut, a 45-7 loss. The Rebels racked up 492 total yards and scored six touchdowns plus a 47-yard field goal, while the Mountaineers’ only touchdown came on a 1-yard run by quarterback Wesley Deck with just over three minutes remaining.
Campbell County: As early as the initial days of his hiring, Osovet didn’t see quit in his players, and that was evident in the team’s home opener against Campbell County. Heritage fell behind by 19 points in the second quarter before battling back to pull within five at halftime, but a lack of consistency on offense and a forgettable defensive performance plagued the Mountaineers in the second half as the Cougars ran away with a 46-28 victory. “I don’t think we’re going to fold,” Osovet said after the game.
Cocke County: A mass of students flooded James D. Lillard Field after Heritage beat region foe Cocke County, 45-21, for its first win since Sept. 25, 2020. The Mountaineers were paced by Deck, who accounted for all of Heritage’s offensive touchdowns, throwing for four and running for another while showing his growth in running Osovet’s patented “Bolt” offense that totaled 345 yards. Following the monumental win, Osovet said his team deserved the win “for all the hard work they’ve put in through the past six months.”
William Blount: Facing county rival William Blount in the 44th Battle of the Bell, the Mountaineers outscored the Governors by 17 points in the first half, then overcame miscues across the final two quarters to win 38-20, their first victory in the series since 2017. On their opening possession, the Mountaineers put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive that culminated in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Deck to senior receiver Chase Ridings. It was the first of two scoring connections between them, and the first of five touchdown passes by Deck. The offense stalled for a stretch in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to undo Heritage.
Knoxville Central: Multiple second-half turnovers helped Knoxville Central overcome an 18-point deficit and hand Heritage a 32-28 loss. Deck was masterful in the first half, bouncing back from an interception to complete nine of 13 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, and maintained that momentum after halftime, running for a 6-yard touchdown. Later, though, he threw an interception that helped set up the first of three straight rushing touchdowns by Frank Johnson IV, which saw the Bobcats ultimately down the Mountaineers.
Seymour: After an interception while trying to build a 21-point lead, Heritage then scored on its next three possessions to build a 34-point margin, pull away from the Tri-County rival Eagles and even its season record with its third victory, a 55-0 rout of Seymour. Deck tallied a whopping six touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air and Braden Cooper ran for a 10-yard touchdown before Kyle Headrick put the finishing touches on the win with a 22-yard pick-six early in the fourth quarter, creating the largest margin of victory in program history.
Knoxville West: The first drive of the game set the tone for what would be Heritage’s worst loss of the season. The Mountaineers didn’t gain a yard on the drive, and it ended with a blocked punt that set up a West touchdown in the 41-0 loss. The contest, featuring the Class 5A state champion in West, was an outlier for a Heritage offense that blossomed in Osovet’s first season.
Sevier County: Upon his arrival, Osovet said the stigma surrounding Heritage football would dissipate under his watch, and that edict manifested itself as the Mountaineers overcame an hour-and-a-half power outage and several pressure situations to notch a monumental 16-13 victory over Sevier County. Deck ran for two touchdowns and Joel Martinez booted through a 29-yard field goal in a game Osovet believed could be used “to take this program to the next step.”
Lenoir City: The Mountaineers “took two steps backward,” according to Osovet, in a 38-21 loss to Lenoir City. They allowed 531 yards while facing offensive struggles and committing 10 penalties. Heritage scored a touchdown to cut Lenoir City’s lead to 17-14 early in the third quarter, but the Panthers then ripped off a 79-yard run and found the end zone in just three plays. The loss put pressure on the Mountaineers to win the next week for a potential playoff berth.
Knoxville Halls: On a night Heritage needed the outcome to go its way, requiring a win to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016, deflating moments doomed the Mountaineers’ hopes in a 42-20 loss to Halls. Several of Halls’ touchdowns came in dramatic fashion, with quarterback Amari Lethgo tossing three touchdown passes, all of which encompassed substantial yardage. Though Deck threw two touchdowns himself and ran for another, he was affected by pressure all game, and he was sacked on fourth-and-5 to force a turnover on downs on Heritage’s last possession.
