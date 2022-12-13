Heritage: Maryville had a perfect start to the season as Matthew Clemmer fired a simple swing pass to Noah Vaughn, who raced down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The Rebels made the rest of their season opener look just as easy with an 45-7 victory at Shields Stadium. Clemmer, who transferred from William Blount over the summer, completed 16 of his 24 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns in his Maryville debut.
Powell: A week after limiting a new-look Heritage offense to 184 total yards, Maryville stepped to an even greater test in Powell — albeit without senior quarterback Jordyn Potts, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury — and shut it down as well en route to a 38-13 victory at Powell High School. Maryville limited Powell to 70 total yards in the first half, providing a much-needed assist for an offense that missed several opportunities. Overall, Maryville allowed 275 total yards, 122 of which came on Powell’s two fourth-quarter drives that still featured the likes of Cincinnati commit Ayden Greene against the second-string defense.
Farragut: A year earlier in the Class 6A quarterfinals, Maryville’s defense was unable to get off the field against Farragut. It had no such problems when it mattered most in a 41-28 victory inside Shields Stadium. Maryville limited Farragut to 86 yards in the first half and reverted back to that form after a brief blip to start the third quarter in which Farragut quarterback Luke Johnson scrambled into the end zone to conclude a 9-play, 70-yard drive that created a brief allusion of yet another fight. Four plays later, junior running back Gage LaDue rushed for a 6-yard touchdown that helped Maryville pull away.
Alcoa: A Maryville offense that is seemingly always the aggressor found itself in a state of desperation as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Rebels moved into Alcoa territory following a 13-yard run by Vaughn, needing a touchdown and extra point to win the Battle of Pistol Creek for the fourth consecutive season, but promptly surrendered an 11-yard sack. The Rebels opted to hand the ball off to Vaughn on each of the next two plays — even with only one timeout — and netted a combined three yards while letting 40 precious seconds tick off the clock. Maryville rushed to the line in confusion on fourth-and-18 before Clemmer chucked a prayer that was picked off by Alcoa senior defensive back Jordan Harris and returned for a touchdown to seal a 27-14 defeat inside Shields Stadium.
Bearden: A late 14-yard touchdown pass from Clemmer to senior tight end Eli Elkins gave Maryville three-touchdown lead with just over three minutes left in a 28-7 victory, but the score was not indicative of how tight the game was as Breakaway plays and defensive stops were necessary nearly all game for Maryville to overcome Bearden. Vaughn scored from 38 and 99 yards out in the first half while the defense was forced to make a series of stops to prevent a dogfight with the Bulldogs.
Science Hill: Derek Hunt hoped to get a more balanced performance than what he had seen throughout the first half of the season from his team when Maryville matched up against Science Hill. The sixth-year Maryville coach got exactly what he wished for as the Rebels dominated the Hilltoppers, 42-14. Clemmer led the way, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
Cleveland: Cannon Johnson hauled in Matthew Clemmer’s Hail Mary attempt as the clock expired several yards short of the end zone. As the senior wide receiver was dragged to the turf, so was more than two decades of dominance. A winning streak against region opponents that dated back to 2000 and spanned more than 120 games came to an end as Maryville suffered a 28-24 loss to Cleveland inside Benny Monroe Stadium. The defeat was self-inflicted as the Rebels committed 9 penalties for 94 yards, including roughing the kicker penalty that allowed the Blue Raiders to score a game-winning touchdown instead of settling for overtime.
Hardin Valley: It took one drive to get going — Hardin Valley picked off Clemmer on the first play from scrimmage — but Maryville returned to form against the winless Hawks. Vaughn ran for two touchdowns and DJ Gillins added a third before the end of the first quarter. Clemmer hit LaDue for a long score up the sideline to start the second, and the Rebels added one last score on Jaydan McCord’s touchdown in a 42-6 victory.
Knoxville West: Trailing by 13 points with just over two minutes left in the game, Maryville’s offense had to score. It drove the ball to Knoxville West’s 33-yard line, but on fourth-and-5, Clemmer was sacked, forcing a turnover on downs that marked the final time Maryville had the ball in its 31-18 loss to the eventual Class 5A champion. Vaughn suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first quarter and West running back Brayden Latham tallied four touchdowns.
Bradley Central: Caleb Graham remembered what happened the last time Maryville played at Bradley Central. The Rebels found themselves facing a rare halftime deficit but found another gear in the second half en route to a 22-point win in 2020. Maryville’s second-half surge was even better this time around. The Rebels dominated the Bears in the trenches, turning a slim 13-10 advantage at the intermission into a 48-13 rout at Bear Stadium. The victory secured the Rebels’ 22nd consecutive region championship.
