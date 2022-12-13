Gatlinburg-Pittman: Seymour head coach Scott Branton expected his team to have a few setbacks to begin the season. A year after Seymour won six games and made the playoffs, the Eagles returned two starters on offense and three on defense. Seymour showed its youth in a 45-14 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, committing three turnovers — including an interception on their first pass attempt of the night — as G-P outscored the Eagles 31-0 in the first half.
Cherokee:The young Seymour team resembled a well-oiled machine in their first road game of the season against Cherokee as they excelled on both sides of the ball while simultaneously forcing several turnovers early in a 36-21 victory. Seymour found success showcasing a mix of passing and rushing attempts putting up 16 points in the first quarter alone. Junior Blake Johnson shined at quarterback, going 9-for-17 for 116 yards with one touchdown.
Volunteer:Seymour notched its first home win of the year as it extended its winning-streak to two games with a 41-20 home victory over Volunteer. After Volunteer outscored Seymour 14-13 in the first quarter, the Eagles pulled away in the second, as both Madden Guffey and Kai Thompson scored. Sergio Sanchez iced the game with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Cocke County:Seymour had its two-game winning streak snapped with a 16-13 loss when it hosted Cocke County. The Eagles lost in the game’s final seconds, when Cocke County kicker {span}Anthony Steinbacher drilled a 37-yard field goal. Seymour scored twice in the fourth quarter to tie the game, including a Josh Nevins touchdown with 42 seconds left, but the Eagles left too much time on the clock for Cocke County.
Sullivan East:With the offense moving but shooting itself in the foot on several drives, Seymour’s defense rose to the occasion by scoring on two of its four turnovers in a 28-21 win over Sullivan East. After Zyon Rockett intercepted a Sullivan East pass and scored, junior Kai Thompson forced a fumble, recovered it himself and took it to the house. On the next Patriots drive, Rockett added another strip, ripping the ball away from an East receiver with just under two minutes remaining.
Heritage:The Eagles fumbled the opening kickoff and never seemed to get out of their own way after that, turning it over six times, including three times in its first four offensive possessions. Blake Johnson, who made his second start after starting quarterback Madden Guffey suffered a season-ending injury, threw a trio of picks in a 55-0 shutout loss.
Greeneville:Compounding the difficulty of facing an undefeated Greenville team was the collection of injuries that plagued the Eagles. Multiple starters and backups were missing from the match leaving young players with little experience carrying the bulk of the load. The offensive fireworks started quickly for Greeneville in its 61-0 win over the Eagles. Seymour allowed four offensive touchdowns along with two defensive scores in the first quarter alone.
Grainger: With similar talent levels and with playoff implications on the line, something would have to give. In the end, it was the Eagles’ special teams that proved costly, as a 28-7 loss to Grainger ensured Seymour would face Anderson County in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles botched three snaps trying to punt, and all three directly resulted in a short field and Grainger touchdowns.
South Greene:
Seymour ended its home 2022 season with a 19-7 loss to South Greene. The Eagles matched pace with South Greene in the first half and entered halftime tied at 7-7, after Josh Nevins and Connor Hilton combined for a touchdown. South Greene pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Elizabethton: Seymour’s regular-season struggles came to a breaking point in the first quarter on the road at Elizabethton, when the Eagles allowed 29 points in the opening frame of a 62-0 loss, Seymour’s third shutout loss of the year. Elizabethton quarterback Dalton Mitchell threw for fourth touchdowns while running back Nate Stephens ran for two more on only six carries.
