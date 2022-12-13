CAK: The King’s Academy knew finding offense early in the season would be a challenge after an offseason defined by loss. The Lions were already tasked with replacing Nakelin McAfee and Marshaun Bowers after their respective graduation and transfer when junior quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury. Injuries to sophomore running back Alijah Davidson and senior offensive lineman Connor Wallis made matters worse. It all proved too much to overcome as the Lions were shutout in a 16-0 season-opening loss to CAK at Huskey Field.
Meigs County: Avery Jordan heard he was “the guy” since Williams-Smith injured his knee in the preseason. Those words finally clicked with six minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the sophomore quarterback’s second career start. Moments after Meigs County ran a fake punt for an 87-yard touchdown to cap a string of 24 unanswered second-half points, Jordan orchestrated a 5-play, 30-yard touchdown drive that propelled The King’s Academy to a 34-24 victory at Huskey Field.
Howard: The King’s Academy defense limited Howard Tech to just 197 total yards on 50 snaps. The Lions offense had a slight edge with 223 yards gained, but six turnovers spelled doom as TKA fell 19-12 to the Hustlin’ Tigers at Huskey Field. The most costly turnover came after a TKA interception ruined a Howard drive that reached the red zone. The Lions, however, were unable to move, and the snap on their subsequent punt was bobbled. Howard sacked punter Aiden Stephenson and needed just one run, a one-yard plunge by London Cross, to score.
Knoxville Grace: The Lions’ offensive struggles from the week prior continued as they mustered 207 total yards in a 28-8 loss at Knoxville Grace. Zeke Connatser accounted for almost half of TKA’s yardage. He completed his lone pass attempt for 40 yards, hauled in two catches for 8 yards and had 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Friendship Christian: The King’s Academy won the coin toss against rival Friendship Christian at Huskey Stadium, but it was nearly the last thing that went right for the Lions as the Commanders rolled to a 33-0 victory. Friendship Christian jumped out to a 21-0 lead before TKA’s moved the chains for the first time. Former TKA and now FCS quarterback Garrett Weekly threw for two long first-half touchdowns before running in for the third of his five touchdowns midway through the second quarter.
Middle Tennessee Christian: TKA’s defense stifled Middle Tennessee Christian, but its offense could not capitalize on the stellar effort in a 15-12 defeat. Connatser logged 13 total tackles, 2 pass break-ups and and an interception to help limit MTCS. He also tallied both TKA touchdowns.
Lakeway Christian: After weeks of offensive struggle, the Lions used a simple formula for a prodigious scoring night in a 52-22 win over Lakeway Christian Academy on Huskey Field: get the ball to Connatser. The 2021 TSWA All-State selection was on the receiving end of two scores, rushed for another, threw a touchdown pass and for good measure was the middle-man in a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder play with stellar lineman Nick Donato picking up the 20-yard touchdown. The versatile Connatser also had an interception and a 29-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
Webb-Bell Buckle: Jordan threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns to lead The King’s Academy to a 54-38 victory over Webb-Bell Buckle to clinch a playoff berth. Backed up on their own 15-yard line with just over a minute left in the first half, Jordan found Connatser for a 35-yard gain and the clock stopped as Connatser made it out of bounds. Jordan then hit Webber on a 32-yard pass and the Lions called timeout with just over 10 seconds to go. The Lions drive was capped off with an 18-yard pass to Connatser to give the Lions a 19-10 lead. A shootout in the second half came to conclusion when Connatser and David Canterbury each tallied a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.
Notre Dame: Jordan was efficient, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 214 yards, and senior running back Tanner Norris finally had a breakout performance with 102 yards on 25 carries, but neither outing was enough to reverse a season-long trend of struggling to score points. TKA capped its first losing regular season since 2018 with a 17-12 loss.
