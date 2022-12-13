Clinton:The Robert Reeves era at William Blount got off to a rocky start at Clinton. The highly touted Dragons jumped on the Governors early and ran into little resistance the rest of the way in 48-0 rout at Dragon Stadium. Clinton won the toss, electing to receive the ball to open the game and looking to make a statement. It did just that, going 71 yards in three plays to open the scoring. William Blount fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Dragons were back in the end zone three plays later. Clinton led 27-0 before William Blount ran a play for positive yards and the Dragons effectively ended the game in the first quarter, opening up a 34-0 lead.
Karns:Heading into William Blount’s home opener against Karns, its objective was clear: stop DeSean Bishop. As he has against so many teams during his career, Bishop torched the Governors’ defense on the ground last season. For William Blount to win at Mike White Field, coach Robert Reeves’ team knew it couldn’t allow Bishop to pace the Beavers’ attack. While Bishop still shined against the Govs on Friday, finishing with 205 yards rushing and three all-purpose touchdowns, Karns ultimately used a complete offensive package to down William Blount, 42-14. Three touchdowns by Karns came via the arm of senior quarterback Hayden Tarwater.
Jefferson County:William Blount had an opportunity in the opening minutes of the first quarter to put Jefferson County on its heels in its region opener, but the first of two interceptions left William Blount empty handed and the Patriots made very few mistakes the rest of the way en route to a 45-6 Region 1-6A win. William Blount had trouble getting off the field defensively. Jefferson County’s running backs tandem of Dallas Williamson and Omarian Mills gashed the Govs for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns, including a 33-yard scoring run from Williamson on the Patriots’ second drive. The defeat extended William Blount’s losing streak to 10 games dating back to last season.
Heritage:The start of the season continued to be a rough one for William Blount and first-year head coach Robert Reeves. The Governors came into their fourth game of the season with high hopes, looking to capture their first win of the season at the Battle of the Bell against county rival Heritage. However, simple mistakes and fundamental defensive errors haunted the Governors. William Blount struggled to contain Heritage’s explosive offense early but managed to string together multiple scoring drives out of halftime. The Govs’ offense rallied, but their defensive counterpart couldn’t hold, and they were unable to retain The Bell in a 38-20 loss.
Science Hill:William Blount put an emphasis on striking first against Science Hill, but the Hilltoppers never gave the Govs that chance in a 35-0 shutout. Several Science Hill runs found the end zone in the first half, while William Blount’s offense was forced to keep punting. The second half saw more frustration, with the Govs’ offensive efforts being completely shut down while the Hilltoppers found success rushing the ball, accumulating 323 rushing yards.
Sevier County:William Blount started by putting itself in a hole, and conditions rarely changed throughout the game Friday night. Sevier County took advantage of great field position its defense created all night and easily raced to a 43-6 homecoming victory on Hardin Robinson Field. Choosing to run out a kickoff rather than take the touchback, William Blount started its first offensive possession on its own 13-yard line and went backwards until forced to punt from the 5-yard line. After the punt rolled dead, Sevier County went 37 yards in seven plays for the opening score, netting what proved to be the winning points midway through the first period.
West Ridge:Both teams played under the same steady and heavy rains, but the torrents clearly favored the style of host West Ridge on wet September night. The Wolves featured a grinding running game out of the veer-option to wear down William Blount, primarily dependent on the pass, for a 42-14 win. While the Wolves continued to grind out first downs, the Governors suffered from a lack of a running attack and several dropped passes. William Blount failed to score until the final seconds while the relentless West Ridge rushing attack put the game into mercy-rule status early in the fourth quarter.
Dobyns-Bennett:William Blount knew that to have a chance against the No. 3 ranked team in the state, its execution would have to be flawless. As it has been most of the season, that did not happen. The Governors threw five interceptions in the opening half and had two bad center snaps snuff promising drives. Dobyns-Bennett blasted out to a three-touchdown first quarter lead with only one offensive drive, benefiting from back-to-back pick-sixes. Another interception returned for a score and two short drives after more miscues led to another disappointing night for William Blount, as it fell 55-7.
Hardin Valley Academy:William Blount allowed Hardin Valley, a team that had scored just 68 points in its previous eight games, to rack up six touchdowns and 317 rushing yards on the way to the Hawks’ first win of the year by a 42-25 count. Eli Walker, one of seven WB players being honored on Senior Night, was a bright spot on the offense with three touchdown receptions. Fellow senior T.J. Pierce punched in the first WB touchdown on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down.
Morristown-Hamblen East:If William Blount stood any chance at upsetting Morristown-Hamblen East and avoiding a winless season, it needed everything it could get from Brett Cortez. The junior quarterback, however, exited the game midway through the first quarter while on defense and never returned, all but ensuring the Govs’ fate — a 62-7 blowout defeat. With the loss, William Blount went down in infamy, as it finished 0-10 for the first time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.